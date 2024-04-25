JEE Main Session 2 Results Declared: Meet the Top Scorers!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JEE Main 2024 Session 2. This year, 56 students scored 100 percentile, including 15 students from Telangana. Last year, only seven students from Telangana had achieved this feat. Among the 56 students, two are females.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exam was conducted from April 4 to April 12. A total of 1067959 candidates appeared for the second session of the exam, which included 738351 males, 329600 females, and 8 transgender individuals.
The list of toppers includes students from various states, such as Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Delhi.
Here are the names of the toppers:
Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar — Maharashtra
Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra — Maharashtra
Aarav Bhatt — Haryana
Aaditya Kumar — Rajasthan
Hundekar Vidith — Telangana
Muthavarapu Anoop — Telangana
Venkata Sai Teja Madineni — Telangana
Chintu Sateesh Kumar — Andhra Pradesh
Reddi Anil — Telangana
Aryan Prakash — Maharashtra
Mukunth Prathish S — Tamil Nadu
Rohan Sai Pabba — Telangana
Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri — Telangana
Kesam Channa Basava Reddy — Telangana
Murikinati Sai Divya Teja Reddy — Telangana
Muhammed Sufiyan — Maharashtra
Shaik Suraj — Andhra Pradesh
Makineni Jishnu Sai — Andhra Pradesh
Rishi Shekher Shukla — Telangana
Thotamsetty Nikilesh — Andhra Pradesh
Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy — Andhra Pradesh
Himanshu Thalor — Rajasthan
Thota Sai Karthik — Andhra Pradesh
Tavva Dinesh Reddy — Telangana
Rachit Aggarwal — Punjab
Vedant Saini — Chandigarh
Akshat Chaplot — Rajasthan
Parekh Meet Vikrambhai — Gujarat
Shivansh Nair — Haryana
Priyansh Pranjal — Jharkhand
Pranavanand Saji — Other
Himanshu Yadav — Uttar Pradesh
Pratham Kumar — Bihar
Sanvi Jain — Karnataka
Ganga Shreyas — Telangana
Murasani Sai Yashwanth Reddy — Andhra Pradesh
Shayna Sinha — Delhi
Madhav Bansal — Delhi
Polisetty Ritish Balaji — Telangana
Visharad Srivastava — Maharashtra
Sainavaneet Mukund — Karnataka
Tanay Jha — Delhi
Thamatam Jayadev Reddy — Telangana
Kanani Harshal Bharatbhai — Gujarat
Yashneil Rawat — Rajasthan
Ishaan Gupta — Rajasthan
Amogh Agrawal — Karnataka
Ipsit Mittal — Delhi
Mavuru Jaswith — Telangana
Bhavesh Ramakrishnan Karthik — Delhi
Patil Pranav Pramod — Maharashtra
Dorisala Srinivasa Reddy — Telangana
Archit Rahul Patil — Maharashtra
Arsh Gupta — Delhi
N Shriram — Tamil Nadu
Aadeshveer Singh — Punjab
The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2024 has increased this year across all categories. The minimum cut-off for the general category candidates in JEE Main 2024 is 93.2 percentile, which is higher than the previous year's cut-off of 90.7 and 88.4 in 2022.