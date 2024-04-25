JEE Main Session 2 Results Declared: Meet the Top Scorers!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for JEE Main 2024 Session 2. This year, 56 students scored 100 percentile, including 15 students from Telangana. Last year, only seven students from Telangana had achieved this feat. Among the 56 students, two are females.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in. The exam was conducted from April 4 to April 12. A total of 1067959 candidates appeared for the second session of the exam, which included 738351 males, 329600 females, and 8 transgender individuals.

The list of toppers includes students from various states, such as Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Delhi.

Here are the names of the toppers:

Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar — Maharashtra

Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra — Maharashtra

Aarav Bhatt — Haryana

Aaditya Kumar — Rajasthan

Hundekar Vidith — Telangana

Muthavarapu Anoop — Telangana

Venkata Sai Teja Madineni — Telangana

Chintu Sateesh Kumar — Andhra Pradesh

Reddi Anil — Telangana

Aryan Prakash — Maharashtra

Mukunth Prathish S — Tamil Nadu

Rohan Sai Pabba — Telangana

Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri — Telangana

Kesam Channa Basava Reddy — Telangana

Murikinati Sai Divya Teja Reddy — Telangana

Muhammed Sufiyan — Maharashtra

Shaik Suraj — Andhra Pradesh

Makineni Jishnu Sai — Andhra Pradesh

Rishi Shekher Shukla — Telangana

Thotamsetty Nikilesh — Andhra Pradesh

Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy — Andhra Pradesh

Himanshu Thalor — Rajasthan

Thota Sai Karthik — Andhra Pradesh

Tavva Dinesh Reddy — Telangana

Rachit Aggarwal — Punjab

Vedant Saini — Chandigarh

Akshat Chaplot — Rajasthan

Parekh Meet Vikrambhai — Gujarat

Shivansh Nair — Haryana

Priyansh Pranjal — Jharkhand

Pranavanand Saji — Other

Himanshu Yadav — Uttar Pradesh

Pratham Kumar — Bihar

Sanvi Jain — Karnataka

Ganga Shreyas — Telangana

Murasani Sai Yashwanth Reddy — Andhra Pradesh

Shayna Sinha — Delhi

Madhav Bansal — Delhi

Polisetty Ritish Balaji — Telangana

Visharad Srivastava — Maharashtra

Sainavaneet Mukund — Karnataka

Tanay Jha — Delhi

Thamatam Jayadev Reddy — Telangana

Kanani Harshal Bharatbhai — Gujarat

Yashneil Rawat — Rajasthan

Ishaan Gupta — Rajasthan

Amogh Agrawal — Karnataka

Ipsit Mittal — Delhi

Mavuru Jaswith — Telangana

Bhavesh Ramakrishnan Karthik — Delhi

Patil Pranav Pramod — Maharashtra

Dorisala Srinivasa Reddy — Telangana

Archit Rahul Patil — Maharashtra

Arsh Gupta — Delhi

N Shriram — Tamil Nadu

Aadeshveer Singh — Punjab

The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2024 has increased this year across all categories. The minimum cut-off for the general category candidates in JEE Main 2024 is 93.2 percentile, which is higher than the previous year's cut-off of 90.7 and 88.4 in 2022.