JEE Main 2024 Cut-offs Surge Across All Categories; General Category Sees 2.45% Rise

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 today. Candidates who appeared for the in the JEE Main April session can now view their scores on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Record number of registrations

A staggering 9.24 lakh candidates registered for the 2024 exams, with 8.2 lakh appearing for both the January and April sessions of the JEE Main 2023 exams.

Increase in 100%

A notable increase in the number of 100 percentilers has been observed this year, with 56 candidates achieving a perfect NTA score in Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Among them, two girls - Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi - stand out, with the remainder being male candidates. This marks an increase from the 43 100 percentilers in 2023, with only one girl, Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari from Karnataka, achieving the perfect score.

Regional distribution of top performers

In the January session, a total of 23 candidates reached the coveted 100 percentile mark. Telangana led with seven students achieving this milestone, closely trailed by Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, each boasting three 100 percentile holders. Delhi and Haryana each had two students at the 100 percentile mark, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka had one student each who scored perfect marks.

Statewise comparison

Telangana maintains its position with the highest number of 100 percentilers for the second consecutive year. In 2023, Telangana had 11 students with a perfect score, increasing to 15 this year. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh follow with 7 students each achieving 100 percentiles, compared to 2 and 5 respectively in 2023.

Notable Changes in state performances

However, some states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, which had a topper each last year, did not produce any 100 percentiler this time. Uttar Pradesh, which had four 100 percentilers this year, had only one candidate achieve this feat in the current year.

Exam Participation Breakdown

In terms of registrations, the number of common candidates registered in both sessions (January/April) of the JEE Main 2024 examination was 924,636, with 822,899 appearing in both sessions. In the January 2024 session, a total of 1,221,624 candidates registered, out of which 1,170,048 appeared. In the April 2024 session, 1,179,569 candidates registered, with 1,067,959 appearing for the exams.

JEE (Advanced) Cut-offs

The cutoff for the JEE (Advanced) exam for general category candidates this year is 93.23, up from 90.77 in 2023.

For SC candidates, the cutoff is 60.09, a significant increase from 51.97 in 2023. Similarly, the cutoff for ST candidates has risen to 46.69 from 37.23 in 2023. OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates have a cutoff of 79.67, compared to 73.61 in 2023, while EWS category candidates have a cutoff of 75.62, up from 63.11 last year.