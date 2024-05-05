 CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results Tomorrow At 11 am
Results for Classes 10 and 12 will be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on May 6 at 11 a.m.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results Tomorrow At 11 am | File Photo

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE, or Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC, or Class 12) final examination results will be released on Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m., according to a statement released on Sunday by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students can access the ICSE and ISC year 2024 exam results by providing the following data on the council's websites, results.cisce.org and cisce.org:

Result date announcement

Result date announcement | CISCE website

Unique ID

Index Number

CAPTCHA (as shown on the screen).

The council stated that the results of ICSE and ISC will be accessible on the DigiLocker website and app in addition to the board websites.

How to check the result?

Visit the official council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org

As needed, click the link to the ISC or ICSE results.

Enter the security code that appears on the screen along with your unique ID and index number.

Log in and check your board exam result.

Students can request that their ICSE and ISC results be rechecked and reevaluated through the CISCE service. Students will be required to pay ₹1,000 for each rechecked paper, and ₹1,500 for each reassessing paper. After the results are announced, the option will become active on the council website.

article-image

CISCE exams 2024

This year, the ISC and ICSE exams were conducted from February 26 to April 4 and February 21 to March 28, respectively.

