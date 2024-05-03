CISCE Result 2024: ICSE, ISC Results Date Predictions, Last Year's Pass Percentage, And More

Class 10, 12 Board 2024: From ICSE To Maharashtra; Check List Of Boards Expected To Release Results In May | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will soon be announcing the ICSE and ISC class 10 and class 12 results 2024.

Going by recent reports, the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results are expected to be declared by the third week of May 2024. Considering previous year's trends, the ICSE and ISC results have always been announced shortly after the CBSE results are announced.

However, there is no official announcement on the date and time of the much-awaited board results. After the results are declared, students can access their scores on the official CISCE website, results.cisce.org.

This year the CISCE 10th and 12th exams 2024 were conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2024 and February 12 to April 2, 2024.

Previously, the CISCE has been announcing the results in a press conference and has revealed the ICSE topper’s name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important details there. After the results are announced, the CISCE will activate the results link on its official website- results.cisce.org, so that students can check their results.

ICSE, ISC results 2024 date and time

ICSE and ISC class 10 and class 12 results date and times will be announced on the official website soon. Students must visit the official website and login using their roll number to check their results and download the online marksheets.

List of websites

The link for students to check the CISCE 10th and 12th results will be announced on the official website of the respective board. The list of websites for students to check their ICSE and ISC results 2024 are given below

cisce.org

cisceresult.in

results.cisce.org

How to check ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th results

The link for students to check their CISCE 10th and 12th results 2024 will be made available on the official website. Students can check the result details here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE

Step 2: Click on ICSE, ISC result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and other login details

Step 4: Download the marksheets for further reference

Students can keep visiting the websites for latest updates on CISCE 10th and 12th results 2024.

ICSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 21 to March 28, 2024 and the ISC Class 12 examinations took place from February 12 to April 2, 2024.

This year, Class 12 Chemistry examination was rescheduled and held from February 26 to March 21, 2024.

Last year's pass percentage

The pass percentage for ICSE Class 10 was recorded at 98.94 per cent last year, while for ISC Class 12, it was 96.93 per cent.

Girl students surpassed boys in both categories, with a pass percentage of 99.21 per cent for girls in Class 10, compared to 98.71 per cent for boys.