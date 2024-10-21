 FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

The university currently offers a four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program with a three-year exit option

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Flame University | Flame University

FLAME University has commenced its admissions for 2025 intake with courses across undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Aligning with NEP 2020, the university currently offers a four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program with a three-year exit option available for B.A. (Hons), B.Sc. (Hons), BBA (Hons), and BBA (Communications Management) (Hons) undergraduate degrees. The degree nomenclature for each of these programs will be determined by the major that the student chooses to pursue.

Read Also
FLAME University Holds 15th Convocation Ceremony, Saina Nehwal Attends As Chief Guest
article-image

4-year Undergraduate Degrees And Their Majors Leading To Honours Degrees

● B.A. (Hons) - Economics, Psychology, Literary &amp; Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.

● B.Sc. (Hons) - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics, Computer Science and Design.

FPJ Shorts
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

● BBA (Hons) - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, Design Management, General Management.

● BBA (Communications Management) (Hons) - Advertising &amp; Branding, Digital Marketing and; 4-year

Read Also
BITS Design School Begins Admission Process For Bachelor Of Design (Honours) 2025
article-image

Undergraduate Design Program (B.Des)

The university also has a 4-year Undergraduate Design Program (B.Des) rooted in liberal education and centered around experience design. The program offers a major in Experience Design, and the minors available are Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Marketing, and Literary and; Cultural Studies.

Postgraduate Programs

For those seeking a PG program, FLAME University offers a two-year MBA, MBA (Communications Management), a Masters of Science in Economics, and a one-year PG program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. FLAME also offers a 1-year full-time diploma in interdisciplinary studies called the FLAME Scholars Program (FSP), offering a Postgraduate Diploma in Interdisciplinary Studies and Research.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 1 Dead, 50 Injured | Video

BREAKING: School Bus Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 1 Dead, 50 Injured | Video

FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

Supreme Court Grants 2 Weeks More To 7-Member Expert Panel To File Report On NEET-UG Reforms

Supreme Court Grants 2 Weeks More To 7-Member Expert Panel To File Report On NEET-UG Reforms

'Will Not Allow Dilution Of AIIMS Brand,' Says Union Minister JP Nadda At BJMFCON 2024

'Will Not Allow Dilution Of AIIMS Brand,' Says Union Minister JP Nadda At BJMFCON 2024