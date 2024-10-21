FLAME University Commences Admission for 2025 Intake

Flame University | Flame University

FLAME University has commenced its admissions for 2025 intake with courses across undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Aligning with NEP 2020, the university currently offers a four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program with a three-year exit option available for B.A. (Hons), B.Sc. (Hons), BBA (Hons), and BBA (Communications Management) (Hons) undergraduate degrees. The degree nomenclature for each of these programs will be determined by the major that the student chooses to pursue.

Read Also FLAME University Holds 15th Convocation Ceremony, Saina Nehwal Attends As Chief Guest

4-year Undergraduate Degrees And Their Majors Leading To Honours Degrees

● B.A. (Hons) - Economics, Psychology, Literary & Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.

● B.Sc. (Hons) - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics, Computer Science and Design.

● BBA (Hons) - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, Design Management, General Management.

● BBA (Communications Management) (Hons) - Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing and; 4-year

Read Also BITS Design School Begins Admission Process For Bachelor Of Design (Honours) 2025

Undergraduate Design Program (B.Des)

The university also has a 4-year Undergraduate Design Program (B.Des) rooted in liberal education and centered around experience design. The program offers a major in Experience Design, and the minors available are Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Marketing, and Literary and; Cultural Studies.

Postgraduate Programs

For those seeking a PG program, FLAME University offers a two-year MBA, MBA (Communications Management), a Masters of Science in Economics, and a one-year PG program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. FLAME also offers a 1-year full-time diploma in interdisciplinary studies called the FLAME Scholars Program (FSP), offering a Postgraduate Diploma in Interdisciplinary Studies and Research.