BITS Design School Begins Admission Process For Bachelor Of Design (Honours) 2025

BITS Design School (BITSDES) has started the admissions process for the second cohort of its 4-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) program. Students who are interested must submit their results from the BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT), UCEED, or NID-DAT Prelims. Candidates must fill out the application form in order to take the BITS entrance exam.
Important Dates:
Application Deadline: January 31, 2025
Entrance Exam (BITSDAT): March 31 to April 5, 2025
Results Announcement: April 14, 2025
Portfolio Evaluation: April 21 to April 28, 2025
Online Interviews: May 2 to May 12, 2025
Fee Structure:
Application Fee: Rs 2000
First-year Fee: Rs 10 lakh (Rs 7 lakh tuition + Rs 3 lakh residence)
One-time Admission Fee: Rs 70,000
Refundable Security Deposit: Rs 20,000
Annual Fee Increase: Up to 8%
Candidates are encouraged to consult the BITS refund policy for details on withdrawals and refunds. According to the official website, students would be responsible for covering the increased cost of books and other learning resources.
To learn more about admissions for 2025–2026, please visit bitsdesign.edu.in, the official website.
Ms. Nandita Abraham, Dean, BITS Design School, said, “BITS Design School is a transformative space that seeks to build a diverse and talented cohort that can take forward its philosophy of design as a trans-disciplinary endeavour. We see designers as agents of change who can partner with business, technology, and society to work on meaningful products and outcomes. The strong industry connections and entrepreneurial culture that comes from the BITS Pilani legacy nurtured over 60 years will be pivotal in realising our vision and in shaping our students’ careers."
Five paths are available in the curriculum, which takes a Humanity-Centred Design approach - Experience Design, Visual Design, Design Research and Insights, Digital Product Design (UX/UI), and Physical Product Design. From the first year on, BITS Design School guarantees significant industry integration and mentorship from seasoned design experts by emphasising the convergence of theory and practice.