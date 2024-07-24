'Away From Family, No Real Friends...': BITS Pilani Alumnus Claims Techies In Bangalore Are Lonely, Need Wake Up Call

BITS Pilani Alumnus Claims Techies In Bangalore Are Lonely | Canva/FPJ

Bangalore: An alumnus of a prestigious educational institute took to social media to point out that techies in Bangalore, who have migrated from their cities and are away from their families, are lonely and need a wake up call to put back their lives on track.

The former BITS Pilani student claimed in his X post that techies in the IT hub scare him for what they are going through. In a concerning statement, identified as Harsh, the X user said these people might be fixing thousands of software issues but are not acknowledging the sad reality of health and family being broken.

It scares me even more that so many people relate with this.



Consider this your wake up call & take some action fellas. Fixed 1000s of jiras but your health & family is broken? — harsh (@harshwsingh) July 23, 2024

Harsh wrote that most techies in Bangalore are lonely and said, "Away from family, no real friends, stuck in traffic, high rents, children not getting good values, peers into status games, cringe tech meet-ups, shoves body with coffee & alcohol, hair-loss, tummies popping out & pays highest taxes."

Netizens were seen reacting the posts made in this regard and they seemed to agree with the issues stated there. "It scares me even more that so many people relate with this. Consider this your wake up call & take some action fellas. Fixed 1000s of jiras (a software) but your health & family is broken?" Harsh added.

No... B is the loneliest because it is monotonous, dominated by one industry. Also, simple act of going out somewhere on a weekend maybe thwarted by traffic. — Travelling Slacker (@Travellingslack) July 23, 2024

Also, some of the replies suggested it to be a problem what not only Bangalore was facing, but the youth widespread. "Isn't this the story of 'most' youngsters away from home in almost every city..." X users noted. To this, Harsh said that the situation was mainly observed with not younger ones, but those in mid-30s.

that term "golden cuffs" so true. — Manny (@oitanny) July 23, 2024

"I wrote this for folks beyond mid Thirties who are locked in the system & very hard to get out even if they want to. Golden cuffs. Young ones have the freedom to get out & still choose the best for them before getting landlocked," he said.