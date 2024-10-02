BITS Law School Announce Fali Nariman Memorial Awards and Lectures

BITS Law School, Mumbai | BITS Law School, Mumbai

BITS Law School along with Surana and Surana International Attorneys, on Tuesday, announced the Fali Nariman Memorial Awards and Lectures to honour Fali Nariman, an Indian Jurist and senior advocate to the Supreme Court, and his role in shaping Indian Constitutional Law. Nominations for the same are open until October 15, 2024.

The award recognises substantial contributions by Individuals in legal practice, judiciary, academia, public service. The jury members will be Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala (Retired Chief Justice, Madras High Court), Dr. Lalit Bhasin (Legal Expert and founder of Bhasin and Co.), Percival Billimoria (Senior Advocate), Naveen Raju (General Counsel and Executive Vice President at Mahindra and Mahindra), Dr. Aparna Chandra (Associate Professor at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru). The award ceremony will be held on 9 November 2024 at the BITS Law School campus. The award will consist of a citation and a cash (DD) component of Rupees One Lakh.

Ashish Bharadwaj, Founding Dean of BITS Law School, talking about the awards said, “It is a privilege to introduce the Fali Nariman Memorial Lecture and Awards. This initiative serves to educate aspiring law students and professionals about the remarkable legacy and principles of the late Fali Nariman while honouring individuals who embody his unwavering commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law.”

Vinod Surana, Managing Partner, Surana and Surana International Attorneys said, “We are glad to partner with BITS Law School, Mumbai and institute the prestigious Fali Nariman Award to commemorate and celebrate the legendary lawyer. Fali Nariman was closely associated with our law firm and was the patron of our Moot Court project for over 15 years. The Jury for this award comprises eminent members of the legal fraternity – bar, bench and academia. The awardee is one who embodies the principles, personality and legacy of the senior advocate and Padma Shree awardee, the late Fali Nariman.”

Eligibility

Eligible candidates must have a background in legal practice, academia - i.e. legal studies / research, judiciary, or related fields, and must demonstrate notable contributions aligned with the values of the award.

The selection will be based on the following criteria:

1. Awardees should have made substantial contributions in legal practice, academia, public service, or related fields.

2. Their work must exemplify Fali Nariman’s personality and principles, including unwavering integrity, independence, ethical standards, social responsibility, respect for Indian diversity, and the promotion of the rule of law and constitutional principles.

3. Recipients, who need to have an exemplary track record in the bar, bench or judiciary, or

legal academia should ideally demonstrate a notable record of public service or community

engagement.

4. Evidence of leadership qualities, such as the ability to inspire and influence others, lead initiatives or drive change within their field.

5. The recipient can be any Indian meeting the aforesaid criteria with no bar due to region, gender, religion, caste, creed, language or any other demographic characteristics.