 IIT Bombay, BITS Pilani Launch Partnership To Advance Joint Research & Technology
The partnership aims to enhance knowledge management and technological advancement through cooperative projects, internships, and faculty exchanges.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
IIT Bombay | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed today between BITS Pilani and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to cooperate on research, innovation, and skill development. IIT Bombay and BITS Pilani will concentrate on undertaking cooperative research at respective facilities and through partnerships with other organisations as part of this relationship.

The primary goals of the partnership between BITS Pilani and IIT Bombay are to improve knowledge management, advance technological advancement, and upskill human resources through ongoing education, a public notice mentioned.

Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay said, “This collaboration between IIT Bombay and BITS Pilani will bring the best minds from two of India’s top-ranked institutions together. We look forward to pioneering research projects that address real-world challenges and contribute to the nation’s growth.

This Memorandum of Understanding will describe collaboration in promoting fruitful scholarly and industrial contact, information transfer, and technological development in response to societal concerns.

Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, said, “This MoU bridges academia and industry, opening new doors for research, skill development, and innovation. Together, we look forward to providing ample opportunities to our students so that they are all set to succeed in the future with the emergence of pharma, healthcare, and engineering."

The primary goals of collaboration include producing cutting-edge technology, consulting, student internships, faculty exchanges, and cooperative research projects.

Prof. Soumyo Mukherji, Director, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad said, “it marks a significant step in strengthening the collaboration between BITS Pilani and IIT Bombay. Tomorrow, we will build upon this foundation with an MoU between the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at IIT Bombay and the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at BITS Pilani, further advancing the startup and incubation ecosystems at both institutions."

