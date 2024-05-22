FLAME University Holds 15th Convocation Ceremony, Sania Nehwal Attends As Chief Guest

FLAME University's 15th Convocation Ceremony |

Pune: Sania Nehwal was the chief guest at FLAME University’s 15th convocation ceremony, which was held yesterday, March 21. The Padma Bhushan awardee also conferred the students with medals during the ceremony.

Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, spoke to the graduates about the importance of values in the professional world “As you bid farewell to this campus and embark on this new chapter of your lives, take a moment to reflect on the education that you have received and the journey that has led you here today. Embrace the opportunities that come your way, dare to dream big, and never lose sight of your potential to make a positive impact in the world," she said.

Olympic medalist, Nehwal addressed the students and said, "I am delighted to witness the graduates of FLAME University. My advice to you is simple yet powerful: confidence is paramount. Life is a journey filled with mistakes, and I've made my share, but that's part of the process. I turned mine into lessons, propelling me to win 24 international titles.” She further added, “besides confidence, the drive to compete and excel is crucial, especially for women. Seek wisdom from every experience and strive to be your best self. Learn from mentors like your parents and professors; unlike me, you have role models to guide you. As an athlete, I emphasize the importance of fitness."

The convocation was attended by the Governing Body, the FLAME Board of Management, the Academic Council, the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Deans, faculty, staff, parents, and distinguished guests.