‘Nari Shakti Ka Apman’: Sania Nehwal Hits Back At Congress MLA’s ‘Woman Should Be Restricted To Kitchen’ Remark

Saina Nehwal and Shamanur Shivashankarappa | Credits: Twitter

Indian badminton star Sania Nehwal slammed Karnataka Congress MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) Shamanur Shivashankarappa for his sexist comment against women on Saturday, March 30.

Karnataka's Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa sparked controversy when took a sexist jibe at BJP candidate for Davanagree Lok Sabha Seat, Gayathri Siddeshwara, stating that she lacks public speaking skills and is restricted to only cooking.

"As you all know she wanted to give lotus flower to Modi by winning the elections. First, let them understand the problems of Davangere. We (Congress) have done developmental work in the region." Shivashankarappa said.

"It's one thing to know how to talk, but they know only to cook in the kitchen, the opposition party doesn't have the strength to talk in front of the public," veteran Congress leader added.

Sania Nehwal lambasts Shamanur Shivashankarappa for his sexist comment

Taking to his Twitter handle (formerly Twitter), Sania Nehwal hits back at Karnataka Congress MLA, stating she didn't expect misogynistic statement that boasts with 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'.

"Woman should be restricted to the kitchen"- This is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said . This sexist jibe a t @bjp4india candidate from Davanagere Gayathri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon." 2012 Olympic medalist wrote on X

She pointed how the Indian Government has passed women's reservation bill, while on the other hand, people are making sexist comment against women.

"When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would congress party have preferred I should have done? Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field they like ….On one hand we are doing Nari Shakti ko Vandan.

The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed under leadership of our PM Modi sir and on the other hand Nari Shakti ka apman & misogynistic people.. Really upsetting." Nehwal added.