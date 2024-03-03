Watch: Saina Nehwal Provides Peak Inside Royal Tents For VIP Guests At Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

Saina Nehwal provides peak inside royal tents. | (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned Indian Tennis player Saina Nehwal is one of the many athletes invited for the large-scale pre-wedding events or festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. With the athletes having travelled to Jamnagar, a clip went viral on social media of Nehwal giving the viewers a peak of their rooms.

The rooms offered to the VIP guests are the cozy tents in Jamnagar with fabulous lightings along with sofa, bed, cupboards, dressing table, and a luxurious restroom. Fans were inevitably delighted to see the same.

Royal tents for VIP guests staying at Jamnagar pic.twitter.com/9Cl7t9jYVe — satish kumar tangri (@SatishTangri) March 2, 2024

Former and current Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Zaheer Khan made their way to Jamnagar for the royal wedding. The invitations list also contained overseas cricketers like Dwayne Bravo, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard, and Graeme Smith.

"I am trying my level best to comeback" - Saina Nehwal hints at playing in Paris Olympics

During an interview in September 2023, Nehwal revealed her knee problems, but insisted that retirement is not in mind and vowed to be back in action at the earliest. As quoted by Sportstar, the 33-year-old stated:

"I get inflammation in my knee whenever I train for an hour or two. I am not able to bend my knee so a second session of training is not possible. The doctors have given me a couple of injection. Of course the Olympics is near and it is tough. But I am trying my level best to comeback. The physios are helping me but if the inflammation doesn’t reduce, it will take little more time to recover. I also don’t want to play half-heartedly and results will also not come."

The Paris Olympics begins on July 26th.