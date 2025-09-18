DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI National President Accuses Delhi University Administration Of Influencing Polls, ABVP Confident Of Sweep

National President of NSUI Varun Choudhary | ANI

New Delhi: Voting is underway for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025 on Thursday, where eligible students will cast their ballots in one of the country's biggest student polls.

Allegation Made By NSUI National President, Varun Choudhary

Amid polling, National President of NSUI Varun Choudhary alleged that the Delhi University administration is attempting to influence the outcome, claiming that "ABVP goons" are intimidating the students on campus.

Speaking to ANI, National President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Varun Choudhary, expressed his confidence of winning all four seats, but at the same time alleged that the administration is trying to influence the election.

NSUI National President Varun Choudhary's Statement

He said, "The atmosphere is good, but police and ABVP goons are openly roaming around here, harassing students. I haven't seen such an atmosphere in my last 15 years of student politics. What is the Chief Minister's husband, Rekha Gupta, trying to achieve by roaming around North Campus? The DU administration is repeatedly trying to influence the elections by using police force. But we hope that the students of Delhi University are very intelligent; they won't be intimidated by these goons. After 17 years, university students have had the opportunity to elect a female candidate..."

#WATCH | DUSU Elections 2025 | National President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Varun Choudhary says, "The atmosphere is good, but police and ABVP goons are openly roaming around here, harassing students. I haven't seen such an atmosphere in my last 15 years of… pic.twitter.com/Q5nZh6RXnU — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025

Read Also DUSU Elections 2025: How Modern Voting Tools Are Reshaping Campus Democracy

NSUI President Candidate, Joslyn Nandita's Statement

NSUI President Candidate, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, said that the support shown by the students is double this time. She said, "I am very hopeful and we are going to have a favourable result.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)