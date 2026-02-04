RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Today At rbi.org.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026 | rbi.org.in

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: The Reserve Bank of India will end the registration procedure for Office Attendant positions today, February 4, 2026. Applicants who are still not registered for the position can find a direct connection on the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee is ₹450/- plus 18% GST for General/ OBC/ EWS category and ₹50/- + 18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD/ EXS category. Payment can be made with Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Opportunities' link and then the RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register themselves and then fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: An applicant must have completed the 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) in the concerned State/UT that falls within the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which he or she is applying. Such a qualification should come from a state/UT-recognised board.

b. Age limit: To apply, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25. Only those who were born between February 1, 2001 and January 1, 2008 (both days inclusive) are allowed to apply.

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Exam details

The written examination will be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026. The exam will have 120 questions with a total of 120 marks. The exam will last 90 minutes. The online test will include 30 questions each from Reasoning, General English, General Awareness, and Numerical Ability. There will be negative marks for incorrect responses on the Online Test. Each incorrect response will result in a 1/4th mark deduction.