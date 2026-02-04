NEET UG 2026: Application Form Likely This Week; What Do Previous Year Trends Say

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 application form this week. The application form link will be activated on the NTA official website neet.nta.nic.in

As per the official notification issued by the NTA, all the eligible applicants are advised to ensure that the Aadhar Card, UDID Card, and Category Certificate are all updated in advance before applying for the NEET UG 2026 Application Form 2026.

NEET UG 2026: What do Last Year Trends Say?

The exact date of the NEET UG 2026 Exam has not yet been announced. However, as per the previous year's trends, the application form will be out in the first week of February 2026. As per Shiksha, the NEET UG 2026 Application process is expected to begin by February 7, 2026.

NEET UG 2026: How to fill the NEET Application Form 2026?

Applicants can fill out the NEET UG Application form by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the NTA official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the registration link in the public notice section.

Step 3: Register for the exam by entering the required details such as your name, email id and mobile number.

Step 4: Next, fill in the Application form by adding all your personal details and academic qualifications.

Step 5: Upload the documents such as Marksheets, Signature, and Colour Photograph as per the required size and format.

Step 6: Pay the fees online by using the payment gateway.

Step 7: Download and save the Application Form for future reference.

NEET UG 2026: Documents Required

The following documents will be required to fill out the NEET UG Application Form 2026:

Class 10th Marksheet/ Passing Certificate

Class12th Marksheet/Passing Certificate

Passport Size Photograph

Signature

Left and Right Hand Thumb Impression

Address Proof (Present and Permanent)

Aadhar Card/Pan Card or Valid ID proof authorised by the Central Government

Category Certificate (If Applicable)