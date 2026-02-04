GATE 2026 Exam Starts From February 7; Read Important Instructions Here

GATE 2026 Exam | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE Exam 2026: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 exam will commence soon by the IIT Guwahati. The exam will be computer-based at various locations nationwide. Applicants who have signed up for the exam must get their hall tickets from the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates are informed that a virtual calculator will appear on the screen. Personal calculators and technological devices are not permitted in the exam halls.

GATE Exam 2026: Instructions

The guidelines are as follows:

1. Students should arrive at the exam centre at least 60 to 90 minutes before the scheduled reporting time.

2. Late admission is typically not permitted after the gate closes. Before entering, biometrics and documents will be verified.

3. Rough sheets will be available at the centre. Before using them, aspirants must write their names and registration numbers.

4. Students are recommended to dress simply and comfortably, and to follow all invigilators' directions. Failure to obey rules may result in disqualification.

GATE Exam 2026: Required documents

The necessary documents needed on the exam day are as follows. Candidates are informed that all the documents should be an original and valid photo ID.

a. Hard copy of the GATE 2026 admit card.

Note: The paper size should be A4. To guarantee that the applicant's features and photo are clearly visible, a high-quality print should be taken.

b. Aadhaar cards

c. Passports

d. Voter IDs

e. Driver's licenses

f. PAN cards

Note: The ID should match the one used during registration. Photocopies of the ID proof are not permitted.

GATE Exam 2026: Prohibited Items

a. Mobile phones

b. Smartwatches

c. Calculators

d. Notes

e. Books

f. Other electronic devices

g. Bags and study materials

GATE 2026: Exam dates and timings

GATE 2026 will be held in two shifts. The forenoon shift will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The afternoon shift will be run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aspirants must verify their exact shift and exam centre information on the admit card.