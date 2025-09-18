 Education Ministry Directs Screening Of PM Modi-Inspired Film 'Chalo Jeete Hain' In CBSE, KVS, NVS Schools Till October 2
Education Ministry Directs Screening Of PM Modi-Inspired Film 'Chalo Jeete Hain' In CBSE, KVS, NVS Schools Till October 2

Education Ministry Directs Screening Of PM Modi-Inspired Film 'Chalo Jeete Hain' In CBSE, KVS, NVS Schools Till October 2

The Education Ministry has directed CBSE, KVS, and NVS schools to screen Chalo Jeete Hain, a film inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s childhood, between September 16 and October 2. The 32-minute film highlights values like courage, service, and empathy. The initiative is part of the Prerana programme to instil moral and social values in students.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Education Ministry Directs CBSE, KVS, NVS Schools to Screen Chalo Jeete Hain | Image: T-Series

The Ministry of Education has asked that schools nationwide screen Chalo Jeete Hain, a movie based on childhood events from the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of a nationwide value-based learning program.

In a circular dated September 11, the ministry instructed the CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to make the 32-minute film available for viewing in their schools between September 16 and October 2.

Ministry of Education notification

Ministry of Education notification | Official Notification

Focus on Values and Learning

The ministry stated the screening conforms to the Prerana programme, an experiential learning programme aimed at inculcating nine fundamental human values, such as courage, service, dedication, empathy, diversity, and responsibility. Officials believe that films are a strong medium to enable students to relate to "abstract values, ethical dilemmas, and human emotions."

“It will help young learners to reflect on themes of character, service, and responsibility. The film can also serve as a case study for moral reasoning, and support the goals of social-emotional learning, developing empathy, self-reflection, critical thinking, and inspiration," the circular stated.

article-image

About the Film

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain, Chalo Jeete Hain was initially released in 2018. The movie is about "Naru," a young lad inspired by Swami Vivekananda's philosophy, who embarks on a quest to find his purpose in helping others. The film received the National Award for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Values in 2019, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The film is getting a re-release between September 17 and October 2 under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's campaign Chalo Jeete Hain: Seva Ka Sanman, which honours daily "silent heroes" such as drivers, cleaners, and watchmen.

