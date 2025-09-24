NEET PG 2025 Hearing Deferred Again; Withheld Results Released, Counselling Awaited

NEET PG 2025 | Image: Canva

NEET PG 2025 Hearing: The Supreme Court has again delayed hearing the NEET PG transparency plea, rescheduling it to September 26, 2025. This is yet another postponement in a case that has witnessed a series of adjournments this month. The decision on the plea will have a direct bearing on the commencement of the national-level counselling process.

Withheld Results Declared by NBEMS

In the meantime, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the withheld NEET PG 2025 results for lot 2. The candidates are able to view the results on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Students' Question Evaluation Process

Medical aspirants are still dissatisfied with how results have been declared. While raw scores were released by NBEMS, the answer key comprised question IDs rather than the entire question. Candidates claim that this method denies them access to checking their responses and determining potential discrepancies in assessment.

MCC Counselling Delayed, AIQ on Hold

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is waiting to release the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling schedule until the Supreme Court ruling brings clarity. MCC will upload the counselling calendar on mcc.nic.in once the verdict comes out.

States Press Ahead With Their Own Counselling

Though the uncertainty at the centre continues, a few states such as Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have already started their counselling rounds. This has provided temporary relief to aspirants in those regions, though the nationwide admission process will only gain momentum after the top court’s intervention.

NEET PG Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link 'Withheld Results Lot2: NEET PG 2025'

Step 4: The NEET PG Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can check their roll number and score

Note: Download the NEET PG Result 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.