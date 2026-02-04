Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Students To Collect Admit Cards From Schools; Check Exam Dates, Guidelines And Subject-wise Schedule Here

Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: The Goa 12th hall ticket 2026 was made available by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The Goa HSSC admit card 2026 must be picked up by students from the schools. On all test days, students are required to provide their Goa HSSC Admit Card 2026. The Goa Board 12th Admit Card 2026 will be downloaded for students by school administrators. Students must carefully review all the information on the Goa Board HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 and notify the school administration right once if there are any inconsistencies.

Additionally, GBSHSE released the seating arrangement for Goa HSSC exam February 2026.

Click here for direct link of Seating arrangement pdf

Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Important dates

Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 release: Available through schools (issued by GBSHSE)

Goa Class 12 (HSSC) Exam 2026 dates: February 10 to February 27, 2026

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2026: Expected in May 2026

Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Go to gbshse.in, the GBSHSE's official website.

Step 2: Select the tab labelled "Institutions." Click "Institution Login" now.

Step 3: To log in, enter your username and password.

Step 4: Next, download the Goa HSSC admission cards and give the kids printouts of them.

Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Details mentioned on hall ticket

Name of the board

Name of the exam

Number of seats

Name of the candidate

Name of parent

Roll number

Exam day instructions

Subject codes and subject names

Exam days and dates

Exam centre location

Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Exam guidelines

Students must reach the examination centre on time and arrive at least 30 minutes before the exam begins

Candidates are allowed to carry Goa HSSC Admit Card 2026, school ID card, and permitted stationery inside the exam hall only

Mobile phones, GPS-enabled devices, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited

Candidates must not indulge in unfair means or misconduct, as it may lead to strict action

Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Exam schedule

Goa HSSC Date Sheet 2026

February 10:

English Language I (4411)

English Language I (CWSN) (4416)

Marathi Language I (4412)

February 12:

Physics (4702)

Accountancy (4605)

Accountancy (CWSN) (5659)

History (4501)

History (CWSN) (4558)

February 14:

Biology (4704)

Geology (4706)

Economics (4652)

Economics (CWSN) (5656)

February 17:

Mathematics (4754)

Mathematics & Statistics (4606)

Sociology (4554)

Sociology (CWSN) (4555)

February 18:

English Language II (4421)

Konkani Language II (4422)

Konkani Language II (CWSN) (4434)

Urdu Language II (4425)

Sanskrit Language II (4426)

French Language II (4427)

Portuguese Language II (4428)

February 19:

Marathi Language II (4423)

Marathi Language II (CWSN) (4432)

February 20:

Chemistry (4703)

Business Studies (4655)

Business Studies (CWSN) (5658)

Political Science (4553)

Political Science (CWSN) (4556)

February 21:

Hindi Language II (4424)

Hindi Language II (CWSN) (4433)

February 23:

Secretarial Practice (4654)

Secretarial Practice (CWSN) (5657)

February 24:

NSQF Subjects:

Automobile (4072)

Health Care (4074)

Retail (4075)

Beauty & Wellness (4078)

Apparel (4079)

Construction (4080)

Media & Entertainment (4083)

Logistics Management (4086)

Tourism & Hospitality (4087)

Agriculture (Gardener) (4089)

Electronics – Field Technician (4091)

February 25:

Painting (CWSN) (4505)

Psychology (4752)

Psychology (CWSN) (4755)

February 26:

Cookery (CWSN) (4504)

Banking (4601)

Computer Science (4705)

Co-operation (4651)

Co-operation (CWSN) (4559)

February 27:

Geography (4551)

Geography (CWSN) (4557)