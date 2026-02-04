Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Students To Collect Admit Cards From Schools; Check Exam Dates, Guidelines And Subject-wise Schedule Here

Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: The Goa 12th hall ticket 2026 was made available by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The Goa HSSC admit card 2026 must be picked up by students from the schools. On all test days, students are required to provide their Goa HSSC Admit Card 2026. The Goa Board 12th Admit Card 2026 will be downloaded for students by school administrators. Students must carefully review all the information on the Goa Board HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 and notify the school administration right once if there are any inconsistencies.
Additionally, GBSHSE released the seating arrangement for Goa HSSC exam February 2026.
Click here for direct link of Seating arrangement pdf
Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Important dates
Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 release: Available through schools (issued by GBSHSE)
Goa Class 12 (HSSC) Exam 2026 dates: February 10 to February 27, 2026
Goa Board Class 12 Result 2026: Expected in May 2026
Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Steps to download hall ticket
Step 1: Go to gbshse.in, the GBSHSE's official website.
Step 2: Select the tab labelled "Institutions." Click "Institution Login" now.
Step 3: To log in, enter your username and password.
Step 4: Next, download the Goa HSSC admission cards and give the kids printouts of them.
Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Details mentioned on hall ticket
Name of the board
Name of the exam
Number of seats
Name of the candidate
Name of parent
Roll number
Exam day instructions
Subject codes and subject names
Exam days and dates
Exam centre location
Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Exam guidelines
Students must reach the examination centre on time and arrive at least 30 minutes before the exam begins
Candidates are allowed to carry Goa HSSC Admit Card 2026, school ID card, and permitted stationery inside the exam hall only
Mobile phones, GPS-enabled devices, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited
Candidates must not indulge in unfair means or misconduct, as it may lead to strict action
Goa HSSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Exam schedule
Goa HSSC Date Sheet 2026
February 10:
English Language I (4411)
English Language I (CWSN) (4416)
Marathi Language I (4412)
February 12:
Physics (4702)
Accountancy (4605)
Accountancy (CWSN) (5659)
History (4501)
History (CWSN) (4558)
February 14:
Biology (4704)
Geology (4706)
Economics (4652)
Economics (CWSN) (5656)
February 17:
Mathematics (4754)
Mathematics & Statistics (4606)
Sociology (4554)
Sociology (CWSN) (4555)
February 18:
English Language II (4421)
Konkani Language II (4422)
Konkani Language II (CWSN) (4434)
Urdu Language II (4425)
Sanskrit Language II (4426)
French Language II (4427)
Portuguese Language II (4428)
February 19:
Marathi Language II (4423)
Marathi Language II (CWSN) (4432)
February 20:
Chemistry (4703)
Business Studies (4655)
Business Studies (CWSN) (5658)
Political Science (4553)
Political Science (CWSN) (4556)
February 21:
Hindi Language II (4424)
Hindi Language II (CWSN) (4433)
February 23:
Secretarial Practice (4654)
Secretarial Practice (CWSN) (5657)
February 24:
NSQF Subjects:
Automobile (4072)
Health Care (4074)
Retail (4075)
Beauty & Wellness (4078)
Apparel (4079)
Construction (4080)
Media & Entertainment (4083)
Logistics Management (4086)
Tourism & Hospitality (4087)
Agriculture (Gardener) (4089)
Electronics – Field Technician (4091)
February 25:
Painting (CWSN) (4505)
Psychology (4752)
Psychology (CWSN) (4755)
February 26:
Cookery (CWSN) (4504)
Banking (4601)
Computer Science (4705)
Co-operation (4651)
Co-operation (CWSN) (4559)
February 27:
Geography (4551)
Geography (CWSN) (4557)