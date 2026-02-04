CUET UG 2026: Registration Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Apply Now At cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will be closing its extended CUET UG 2026 registration window today, February 4, at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have yet to submit their application form must complete the process and submit it on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. before the deadline ends.

CUET UG 2026 Application Fee can be paid up to 7 February 2026. The application form will be considered incomplete without the fee payment. The registration window was earlier extended so that applicants could get an extra time to submit their applications.

CUET UG 2026 Exam will be conducted from May 11 to May 31, 2026 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

CUET UG Registration 2026: Important Dates

Applicants can check the important dates for the CUET UG Registration and CUET UG Correction Window below:

Registration Last Date : February 04, 2026 (11.50 pm)

Fee Submission Last Date: February 07, 2026 (11.50 pm).

Application Correction Window Date : February 9 to February 11, 2026

CUET UG Registration 2026: How to apply?

Applicants should note that only those who complete the application form and pay the fee within the given deadline will be able to appear for the examination. Students can apply for the CUET UG 2026 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the CUTE UG official website cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the New registration link and add your personal details.

Step 3: After registration, add the login credentials such as username and password.

Step 4: Next, add your personal details such as preferred university, academic details, subjects, courses and universities.

Step 5: Add all your documents, including the scanned copy of your photo and signature

Step 6: Make the fee payment and click submit.

Step 7: Download the CUTE UG application form and print it for future reference.

Direct link to apply

CUET UG Registration 2026: Correction Window

After the registration window closes, the correction window will be opened for applicants on February 9. The Last Date to make any changes to the correction window will be February 11, 2026. Applicants will be able to make certain corrections to certain fields, such as personal details, subject choices and academic information, during this correction window

Candidates can also visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in for more details