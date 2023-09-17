DUSU Elections 2023: Gun-Like Object Flashed By Student At Kirori Mal College; Principal Claims It To Be Lighter | Twitter

A viral clip of a third-year student at Kirori Mal College of the University of Delhi has been doing the rounds on Internet. The college student could be seen with a weapon-like object in his hand appearing to be a gun The student could be seen wearing a garland of flower around his neck too.

The clip has been shared on the X, (formerly Twitter) by a journalist Meer Faisal. Taking a dig at the police he writes, "If it was a peaceful protest, Delhi police would have surely come. (DUSU election hooliganism at KMC)."

As per the sources, the student is campaigning for DUSU elections to be held soon at the varsity.

The Indian Express spoke to the Principal of Kirori Mal college, Dinesh Khattar, to whom the professor said that the gun-like substance as seen in the video has been identified as a lighter and is currently in the custody of the proctorial board. He added, "We will further investigate the issue and strict action will be taken against the student."

The Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Elections are scheduled to be held on September 22.

AISA Alleges member to be part of ABVP:

On this incident All Indian Students Association (AISA) released a statement which reads, "Despite the public display of arms, neither the college security, nor the Delhi police took cognizance of this. The person with a gun in his hand was not removed from the university premises, neither was any legal action initiated against him." The Left-wing students' organization also accused the student to be a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). However, the right-wing student's union denied the allegations made against them.

ABVP denied allegations

The National Media Convenor of ABVP Ashutosh Singh replied, "The student in that video does not belong to ABVP. ABVP is always with the students and fights for issues which concern the students of this university." He retreated that AISA has no strong point, so they are maligning the right-wing student's union by making fake allegations against them.

