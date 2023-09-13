ABVP Organises ‘Chhatra Garjana’ Rally On DU’s North And South Campuses

Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday organised a “chhatra garjana” rally against the Delhi University administration on its north and south campuses over a slew of issues that affect their academic lives.

The issues raised by the ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), include provision of metro concession passes for the students, accessibility of sanitary pads through vending machines in every college, improved sports facilities, construction of new hostels and overall enhancements in the campus infrastructure.

“Girls studying at the Delhi University should not encounter obstacles like inadequate hostels, subpar sanitary facilities or security concerns that force them to abandon their education,” said ABVP’s Shiwangi Kharwal, who is DU Students’ Union (DUSU) joint secretary.

“We call upon the university to take immediate steps such as installing sanitary pad vending machines and establishing pink booths near every college,” she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, ABVP Delhi state secretary Harsh Attri alleged the varsity is grappling with infrastructure deficiencies, fee disparities and a lack of centralised hostel allotment procedures.

“We demand that the administration addresses these issues immediately to ensure the holistic development of its student community,” Attri said.