Who Is Farooque Alam? Disabled PhD Scholar Allegedly Attacked By ABVP Activists In JNU

In a tragic incident form the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a senior activist of the NSUI, Farooque Alam has been attacked allegedly by the ABVP activists. In a post shared by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on X, (formerly Twitter), the student's wing claims that the some member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) came to the famous Kaveri Hostel in the varsity and had scuffle with Farooque.

Who is Farooque Alam?

According to a twitter profile, Alam is a National Spokesperson for the Indian Youth Congres (IYC). He is a native of Katihar, Bihar and has been active in students’ politics since he joined the university.

His LinkedIn profile mentions that he did his Master's in Arts (MA) in Russian Language and Literature.

The student activist first came to JNU in 2013 to pursue his undergraduate degree in Russian. As per the media reports, he worked with Google as a translator from 2016 to 2017.

Alam was once a member of the All India Students Association (AISA) but he left the organization. In an interview to the Hindustan Times he said, “A major reason for this was that I felt they were too concerned with what is happening outside campus and never addressed campus issues or students’ problems. They were concentrating on Modi and his politics."

In a horrific incident in Kaveri hostel today, the senior warden of Kaveri hostel and their domesticated ABVP goons attacked NSUI activists and our senior activist, Farooque Alam, who is a physically handicapped research scholar at JNU. We… pic.twitter.com/BiYMRKbvGU — NSUI (@nsui) September 6, 2023 x

Attack on Farooque:

According to the media reports, Alam was brutally tortured, dragged, and physically assaulted by ABVP members after receiving a court judgment from the Kaveri Hostel warden related to the incident during the 2019 fees hike movement protesting the significantly increased fee structure at JNU.

NSUI alleges that the warden of the Kaveri Hostel was also assisting the goons who came to attack Farooque. NSUI- JNU in a X post writes, "In a horrific incident in Kaveri hostel today senior warden of the hostel and their domesticated ABVP Goons attacked NSUI activists and our senior activist Farooque Alam who is a physically handicapped research scholar in JNU."

In a horrific incident in Kaveri hostel today senior warden of Kaveri hostel and their domesticated ABVP Goons attacked NSUI activists and our senior activist Farooque Alam who is a physically handicapped research scholar in JNU. pic.twitter.com/iuzt5NHsp7 — NSUI-JNU (@jnu_nsui_) September 6, 2023

NSUI held ABVP responsible for attack

In an another post, some students of JNU-NSUI gheraoed warden of Kaveri Hostel in solidarity with Farooque Alam against the attack on NSUI fellow by ABVP goons. The Student's wing said, "We have demanded the Senior Warden and Dean of Students to take strict action against these hooligans."

NSUI के साथी पर ABVP के गुंडों द्वारा हुए हमले के विरोध में आज कावेरी हॉस्टल वार्डन का घेराव हुआ। हमारे द्वारा सीनियर वार्डन और डीन ऑफ़ स्टूडेंट से इन गुंडों पर कड़ी कार्यवाही करने की मांग रखी गयी।



जब तक हमारी मांगे पूरी नहीं होती हम अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर रहेंगे ।@Me_Sudanshu pic.twitter.com/UrmkEdkR06 — NSUI-JNU (@jnu_nsui_) September 6, 2023

A video is circulating on the micro-blogging site, X where Farooque's speech is going viral. In the video he is speaking the RSS and BJP.

ABVP वालों ने JNU में फारुक पर हमला किया है।

फारूक़ आलम कौन हैं-उनके तेवर से समझिए।

(JNU प्रेसिडेंशियल स्पीच 2017 का है।) pic.twitter.com/nj0Y7266c8 — Samar Raj (@SamarRaj_) September 6, 2023

