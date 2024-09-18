DU UG Spot Round Admission 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts Today; Seat Allotment On September 21

Delhi University | File Photo

The University of Delhi (DU) will start registration for the first spot round of counselling for undergraduate programmes today, September 18, at 10 am. Interested and eligible candidates can register for DU UG spot admission 2024 by visiting the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

As of September 15, a total of 72,263 admissions have been confirmed. Candidates who applied for CSAS UG 2024 but did not secure a college seat are eligible to participate in the DU UG spot round counselling. To qualify, candidates must select the 'spot admission' option on their dashboard and choose a programme and college combination based on their category and seat availability.

Important Dates for DU UG Admission 2024:

Spot Round Seat Allotment: The university will display vacant seats for DU UG 2024 spot admission today, September 18. Registration for DU UG spot round 1 counselling will remain open until September 19 at 11:59 pm. The seat allotment result will be announced on September 21 at 3 pm. Candidates will need to provide their registration number and password to download the allotment letter.

Seat Acceptance Deadline: Candidates allotted a seat must accept the offer by September 22. According to the schedule, colleges will verify and approve applications from September 21 to 23. The deadline for online acceptance fee payment is September 24 at 4:59 pm.

No Upgradation or Withdrawal Facility:

Candidates should note that there is no option to upgrade or withdraw seats. The official notice states, "It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in a Spot round. Failure to accept the allocated seat will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD, and they will be out of CSAS(UG)-2024."