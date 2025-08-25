 GATE 2026: Registration Date Postponed; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2026: Registration Date Postponed; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

GATE 2026: Registration Date Postponed; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

The beginning of registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 has been deferred by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIIT), Guwahati. The GATE 2026 test will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
GATE 2026 Registration Postponed | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has deferred the beginning of registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. Applicants can submit applications for the exam starting August 28 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Previously, the GATE 2026 registration procedure was set to start on August 25. According to the updated GATE 2026 timetable, applicants can apply for the exam until September 28 without incurring a late charge. They have until October 9 to apply if they pay a late fee. The test is set for February of next year.

The GATE 2026 test will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025. The exam will be divided into two shifts: 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

GATE 2026: Application Fees

FPJ Shorts
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racquet In Frustation After First Round Loss To Benjamin Bonzi; Video
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racquet In Frustation After First Round Loss To Benjamin Bonzi; Video
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory
When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children
When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children
'If PM Goes To Jail, He Will Resign': Amit Shah Says PM Modi Included Himself In Proposed Law To Sack Jailed Ministers
'If PM Goes To Jail, He Will Resign': Amit Shah Says PM Modi Included Himself In Proposed Law To Sack Jailed Ministers

The GATE 2026 registration fee is ₹1,000 per paper during the regular time and ₹1,500 per paper during the extended period for female, SC, ST, and PWD applicants. The enrollment cost for all other applicants is ₹2,000 per test paper during the regular session and ₹2,500 during the extended period.

Read Also
GATE 2026: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
article-image

GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

To submit an application for GATE 2026, aspirants must be actively enrolled in or have finished a degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities from a recognized institute.

The qualifying tests must be authorized by the Ministry of Education/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as equal to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc.

Applicants who have completed/are pursuing these qualifying degree programs in a foreign country are also eligible for the examination.

Read the detailed eligibility criteria here

GATE 2026: Exam pattern

GATE 2026 will feature 30 test papers (subjects). Each test paper has a score of 100 points. Each test paper includes a 15-mark General Aptitude (GA) section. As a result, the remaining 85 marks are allocated to the exam paper's corresponding subject(s).

For some test papers, such as CE and CS, the exam may be administered many times. However, the GATE Committee enables an applicant to attend only one specified/assigned session.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSI CS Professional June Result 2025 Out At icsi.edu; Check Toppers List Here

ICSI CS Professional June Result 2025 Out At icsi.edu; Check Toppers List Here

GATE 2026: Registration Date Postponed; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

GATE 2026: Registration Date Postponed; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Professional, Executive Exam Results To Be Declared Today At icsi.edu;...

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Professional, Executive Exam Results To Be Declared Today At icsi.edu;...

IC3 Report Exposes Alarming Scale of Student Mental Health Crisis In India; Academic Performance,...

IC3 Report Exposes Alarming Scale of Student Mental Health Crisis In India; Academic Performance,...

Lodha Group Launches India's First Privately Funded Mathematics Research Institute In Mumbai

Lodha Group Launches India's First Privately Funded Mathematics Research Institute In Mumbai