GATE 2026: Registration Date Postponed; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

GATE 2026 Registration Postponed | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has deferred the beginning of registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. Applicants can submit applications for the exam starting August 28 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Previously, the GATE 2026 registration procedure was set to start on August 25. According to the updated GATE 2026 timetable, applicants can apply for the exam until September 28 without incurring a late charge. They have until October 9 to apply if they pay a late fee. The test is set for February of next year.

The GATE 2026 test will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025. The exam will be divided into two shifts: 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

GATE 2026: Application Fees

The GATE 2026 registration fee is ₹1,000 per paper during the regular time and ₹1,500 per paper during the extended period for female, SC, ST, and PWD applicants. The enrollment cost for all other applicants is ₹2,000 per test paper during the regular session and ₹2,500 during the extended period.

GATE 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

To submit an application for GATE 2026, aspirants must be actively enrolled in or have finished a degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities from a recognized institute.

The qualifying tests must be authorized by the Ministry of Education/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as equal to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc.

Applicants who have completed/are pursuing these qualifying degree programs in a foreign country are also eligible for the examination.

Read the detailed eligibility criteria here

GATE 2026: Exam pattern

GATE 2026 will feature 30 test papers (subjects). Each test paper has a score of 100 points. Each test paper includes a 15-mark General Aptitude (GA) section. As a result, the remaining 85 marks are allocated to the exam paper's corresponding subject(s).

For some test papers, such as CE and CS, the exam may be administered many times. However, the GATE Committee enables an applicant to attend only one specified/assigned session.