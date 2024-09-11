 Delhi University VC Directed To Implement Women's Quota In DUSU Polls: High Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi University VC Directed To Implement Women's Quota In DUSU Polls: High Court

Delhi University VC Directed To Implement Women's Quota In DUSU Polls: High Court

The Delhi High Court passed the order while disposing of a petition seeking 50 per cent reservation for women in the DUSU polls

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

The Delhi High Court asked the Delhi University vice-chancellor on Wednesday to decide on a representation seeking reservation for women in the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the representation, given by the petitioner to the university authorities in October 2023, be decided by the vice-chancellor in accordance with the law as expeditiously as possible and preferably within three weeks.

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition seeking 50 per cent reservation for women in the DUSU polls.

Petitioner Shabana Hussain, represented by advocate Ashu Bidhuri, said the students’ union polls were heavily influenced by money and muscle, resulting in the minimal participation of women.

FPJ Shorts
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
Read Also
DU Student Union Election 2024: Check Full Schedule Here
article-image

In light of these concerns, Hussain said she approached the high court, seeking a mandate to ensure women’s representation through reservation in the students’ union elections scheduled for September 27. The nomination process is scheduled to begin on September 17.

The petitioner said there was a need for gender equality in student elections and also sought to direct the university to comply with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

Following an order of the apex court, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development constituted a committee under J M Lyngdoh, a former chief election commissioner, to make recommendations on issues related to student bodies and student union elections conducted in universities, colleges and other higher education institutions across India.

The committee submitted its report on May 26, 2006.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence

NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence

APSC Recruitment 2024: 19 Lecturer Posts Available; Check Eligibility & Application Process Here -...

APSC Recruitment 2024: 19 Lecturer Posts Available; Check Eligibility & Application Process Here -...

Railway Recruitment Board Announces Vacancies For 11558 NTPC Positions: Check Salary Structure,...

Railway Recruitment Board Announces Vacancies For 11558 NTPC Positions: Check Salary Structure,...

Delhi University VC Directed To Implement Women's Quota In DUSU Polls: High Court

Delhi University VC Directed To Implement Women's Quota In DUSU Polls: High Court

SSC Issues Warning Of Strict Legal Action Against Malpractices In Recruitment Exams; Check Official...

SSC Issues Warning Of Strict Legal Action Against Malpractices In Recruitment Exams; Check Official...