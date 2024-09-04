 DU Student Union Election 2024: Check Full Schedule Here
Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements may submit their nomination documents to the chief election officer's office together with an affidavit and a demand draft for Rs. 500.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Delhi University | File Photo

Elections for the University of Delhi's central council members for 2024–2025 and office bearers for the students' union will take place in two stages on September 27, 2024.

On du.ac.in, the comprehensive timetable for the DUSU elections of 2024 is available. For the DUSU elections of 2024–2025, the vice chancellor of the university has named Professor Satyapal Singh of the Sanskrit Department as the Chief Election Officer, Professor Raj Kishore Sharma of the Chemistry Department as the Chief Returning Officer, and University Librarian Dr. Rajesh Singh as the Chief Returning Officer.

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements may submit their nomination documents to the chief election officer's office together with an affidavit and a demand draft for Rs. 500. The candidates for the central council member positions must turn in their papers to the appropriate departments or colleges. Voting hours for day colleges will be from 8.30 am to 1 pm, and for evening sessions, from 3 pm to 7.30 pm, according to the election timetable.

September 17, 3 p.m., is the deadline for submitting nominations for the DUSU elections of 2024. At 6:00 p.m. that same day, the list of nominees that were approved will be made public. On September 18, nomination withdrawal requests will be received until 12 p.m., at which point the final list of candidates will be released at 5 p.m.

On September 27, day students will cast their ballots from 8:30 am to 1 pm, and evening students will do the same from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

Last date for submission of nomination papers - September 17, till 3 pm

Scrutiny of nomination papers - September 17, till 3 pm

Publication of list of duly nominated candidates - September 17

Last date for withdrawal of nominations - September 18

Publication of final list of candidates- September 18

Date of Election - September 27

Counting of votes - September 28 at police line

