DUSU Appeals To CM Yogi Adityanath For Special Hostel Facility In Delhi For UP Students

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

In order to construct a special hostel facility for Uttar Pradeshi students enrolled in various institutions in the nation's capital (Delhi), the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has written a memorandum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to DUSU joint secretary Sachin Baisla, in a statement to PTI, the chief minister has assured that efforts will be made in this direction. Baisla met with Adityanath on Monday and asked him to set up a 1,000-bed facility here.

The youth leader expressed concern about the difficulties Uttar Pradeshi students have in locating acceptable housing in Delhi.

"Many students come from economically weaker backgrounds, especially those hailing from rural areas, and struggle to afford a safe and healthy living space in the capital city. This not only affects their academic performance and also puts their safety and well-being at risk," he stated in the memorandum he submitted, as reported by PTI.

"Given these difficulties, I implore you to think about creating a hostel in Delhi that is exclusively for students from Uttar Pradesh. Such a hostel, with accommodation for around 1,000 students, would serve as a boon for those who are currently facing difficulty finding affordable and secure housing," he added as quoted by PTI.

According to PTI, G. Dayashankar Singh, the minister of transportation for Uttar Pradesh, was also present at the meeting.