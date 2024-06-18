 DUSU Appeals To CM Yogi Adityanath For Special Hostel Facility In Delhi For UP Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDUSU Appeals To CM Yogi Adityanath For Special Hostel Facility In Delhi For UP Students

DUSU Appeals To CM Yogi Adityanath For Special Hostel Facility In Delhi For UP Students

The youth leader expressed concern about the difficulties Uttar Pradeshi students have in locating acceptable housing in Delhi.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

In order to construct a special hostel facility for Uttar Pradeshi students enrolled in various institutions in the nation's capital (Delhi), the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has written a memorandum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to DUSU joint secretary Sachin Baisla, in a statement to PTI, the chief minister has assured that efforts will be made in this direction. Baisla met with Adityanath on Monday and asked him to set up a 1,000-bed facility here.

The youth leader expressed concern about the difficulties Uttar Pradeshi students have in locating acceptable housing in Delhi.

"Many students come from economically weaker backgrounds, especially those hailing from rural areas, and struggle to afford a safe and healthy living space in the capital city. This not only affects their academic performance and also puts their safety and well-being at risk," he stated in the memorandum he submitted, as reported by PTI.

Read Also
NEET Exam Controversy: AAP Protests At Jantar Mantar, Demands Supreme Court Probe
article-image

"Given these difficulties, I implore you to think about creating a hostel in Delhi that is exclusively for students from Uttar Pradesh. Such a hostel, with accommodation for around 1,000 students, would serve as a boon for those who are currently facing difficulty finding affordable and secure housing," he added as quoted by PTI.

According to PTI, G. Dayashankar Singh, the minister of transportation for Uttar Pradesh, was also present at the meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In US: Cleveland State University Opens Applications For International Student Scholarships

Study In US: Cleveland State University Opens Applications For International Student Scholarships

Los Angeles Schools To Vote on Smartphone Ban For Students

Los Angeles Schools To Vote on Smartphone Ban For Students

NCERT Chief D P Saklani Urges Parents To Choose Mother Tongue Education; Warns Of Risks In...

NCERT Chief D P Saklani Urges Parents To Choose Mother Tongue Education; Warns Of Risks In...

University of Bristol: Surfing Enhances UK Health And Economy, New Study Reveals

University of Bristol: Surfing Enhances UK Health And Economy, New Study Reveals

DUSU Appeals To CM Yogi Adityanath For Special Hostel Facility In Delhi For UP Students

DUSU Appeals To CM Yogi Adityanath For Special Hostel Facility In Delhi For UP Students