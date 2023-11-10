 DU Advances Winter Break Amid Rising Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR Region
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU Advances Winter Break Amid Rising Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR Region

DU Advances Winter Break Amid Rising Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR Region

The examination schedule for these courses will be released soon, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

The Delhi University has declared an early winter break from November 13-19 in view of the rising air pollution in the national capital, according to an official notification. The winter break, which is usually given in December, has been revised keeping in mind the GRAP-IV measures being implemented amid the prevailing air pollution in Delhi. All colleges and institutes of the university have been asked to declare the winter break.

"In order to tide over the prevailing environmental pollution caused by severe air quality and implementation of GRAP-IV measures in Delhi, it has been decided to declare November 13 to 19 as winter break for the university and its colleges," the notification issued on Thursday read.

Read Also
These Bollywood Celebrities Are Alumni Of Delhi University
article-image

The university has also revised the examination date for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses which will begin from December 20 and January 8, respectively, it said. The examination schedule for these courses will be released soon, an official said.

However, there are no changes in examination dates for SOL students. Earlier, the UG exams were scheduled for December 13 while PG exams were slated to be held from January 1. The exams have been pushed forward by seven days, the official said.

Read Also
Delhi University To Start Joint Degree, Dual Degree, Joint Research Programmes
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Common Mistakes Students Make While Making Their Resume

Common Mistakes Students Make While Making Their Resume

HTET 2023 Registration Extended: Apply By Nov 11

HTET 2023 Registration Extended: Apply By Nov 11

5 Memorable Ways To Celebrate Children's Day With Your Child

5 Memorable Ways To Celebrate Children's Day With Your Child

5 Fantastic Gifts To Give Your Little Ones This Children's Day

5 Fantastic Gifts To Give Your Little Ones This Children's Day

DU Advances Winter Break Amid Rising Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR Region

DU Advances Winter Break Amid Rising Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR Region