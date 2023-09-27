These Bollywood Celebrities Are Alumni Of Delhi University

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 27, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan graduated from the Hansraj College in BA (Economics).
Amitabh Bachchan went to the Kirori Mal College to pursue Bachelor in Science.
Aditi Rao Hydari went to the Lady Shri Ram College to pursue higher education.
Anurag Kashyap did his graduation from the Hansraj College, there he studied zoology.
Huma Qureshi completed her bachelor's in History (Honours ) from the Gargi College.
Siddharth Malhotra graduated from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. As per the reports he studied B.com there.
Radhika Madan completed her graduation in Bachelor’s of Commerce from Jesus and Mary College.
Manoj Bajpayee did BA (History) from Ramjas College.
Sanya Malhotra graduated from Gargi College.
Imtiaz Ali is an alumnus of the Hindu College. He had also joined theatre in the college.
Nimrat Kaur did B.Com Hons from the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).
Gulshan Grover is also the alumnus of SRCC.
