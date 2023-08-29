These Prominent Personalities Are Alumni Of JNU

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 29, 2023
S. Jaishankar is serving as the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India. He became the second ever diplomat to be appointed as India's External Affairs minister, after Natwar Singh.
Swara Bhaskar is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. Best known for her supporting work in mainstream productions and starring roles in independent films, she has won two Screen Awards and has received four Filmfare Award nominations.
Sitaram Yechury is an Indian marxist politician and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) the largest communist party in India since 2015 and a member of the Politburo of the CPI(M) since 1992.
Abhijit Banerjee is an Indian-born American economist who currently teaches Economics at the MIT. He shared the 2019 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.
Prakash Karat was the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) from 2005 to 2015. He is married to activist-politician Brinda Karat.
Amitabh Kant is an Indian bureaucrat and was the second chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, a public policy think tank of the Government of India.
Ali Zeidan is a former Prime Minister of Libya. He was appointed by the General National Congress on 14 October 2012, and took office on 14 November after Congress approved his cabinet nominees.
Nirmala Sitharaman is an Indian economist, politician and a senior BJP leader serving as the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs of the Government of India since 2019.
Shehla Rashid is an Indian human rights activist who has pursued her Ph.D. at Jawaharlal Nehru University. She was vice-president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union in 2015–16 and was a member of the All-India Students Association.
Jawed Habib is an Indian hairstylist, businessman and politician. Habib owns Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Ltd., which operates across the country.
