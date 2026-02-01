Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes New Universities, Creative Institutes In Mumbai And Girls’ STEM Hostels

Union Budget 2026-27 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget 2026-27 today, marking her ninth budget presentation.

"I propose to set up a High-Powered 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus on the Services Sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat," stated FM Sitharaman. By 2047, we will have a 10% global share, making us a global leader in services.

Focuses on AI & Yuva Shakti

In order to maximise growth, employment, and export potential, the Committee will focus on certain areas. According to FM, this year's budget will prioritise "AI application" and "Yuva Shakti-driven budget."

Establishment of new institutions

The government plans to establish a number of new institutions under the Education Budget 2026 with the goal of enhancing higher education and skill development.

This includes proposals to promote the Indian Institute of Creative Technology in Mumbai as well as the establishment of paraveterinary colleges and Indian Institutes of Creative Technology.

In order to strengthen ties between business and academics, the Budget also describes plans to build five university townships close to important industrial and logistical routes and to establish a new National Institute of Design.

Girls' hostel for STEM students

Notably, the government has also suggested that one girls' hostel for STEM students be established in each district with capital support or viability gap funds.

ICAI, ICSI, and ICMAI will create more concise, useful tools to train a cadre of "corporate mitras" para-professionals who can help MSMEs at reasonable prices. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) are highlighted in the Education Budget 2026.

The establishment of new training facilities as regional hubs for inland waterways will be beneficial for the opportunities and skill development of young people. Everyone should embrace adoption, particularly women in STEM fields and individuals with impairments.

Launch of All India Institutes of Ayurveda

"I propose to set up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda; Upgrade Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs and make available more skilled persons; Upgrade the WHO global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar," said Sitharaman.

Geriatric and related systems will be integrated into a robust care system. A range of NSQF-aligned programs will be created to train multiskilled carers that combine core care with associated skills like yoga, wellness, and medical assistance device operation. One lakh carers will receive training in the upcoming year.