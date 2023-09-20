 Delhi University To Start Joint Degree, Dual Degree, Joint Research Programmes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi University To Start Joint Degree, Dual Degree, Joint Research Programmes

Delhi University To Start Joint Degree, Dual Degree, Joint Research Programmes

Members of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, visited Delhi University and discussed climate change and other issues.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi University is going to start joint degree, dual degree and joint research programmes that will also benefit international universities, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Tuesday.

Members of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, visited the DU and discussed climate change and other issues, a statement from DU said.

Powered ByPauseUnmute40%Loaded: 2.90%Fullscreen

It said the delegation interacted with the deans/heads of departments of subjects like climate change, environment and sustainability, health and life sciences, basic sciences, food and agriculture, dairy and veterinary sciences and economic law and humanities.

“India and Denmark have very old and traditional relations. It is a matter of pride for DU to have a relationship with Copenhagen University, the oldest university in the world,” the DU VC said.

“The Delhi University will start joint degree, dual degree and joint research programmes that will also benefit international universities,” he added.

Henrik Wegener Rector, chancellor of the University of Copenhagen, said, “We have an extensive history of partnership with India. The joint meeting with a reputed institution of India like the University of Delhi is a matter of pleasure for us”.

Read Also
DU UG Admissions 2023: Registration For Special Spot Round Begins Today at admission.uod.ac.in
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024 Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024 Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in

President Murmu Appoints Former Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Raha As Chancellor Of Assam University

President Murmu Appoints Former Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Raha As Chancellor Of Assam University

UP: 26 kids Fall Sick After Consuming Milk In Mid-day Meal At Ghaziabad School

UP: 26 kids Fall Sick After Consuming Milk In Mid-day Meal At Ghaziabad School

These Are Top 10 Expensive Schools In India

These Are Top 10 Expensive Schools In India

Kota: Coaching Centre Booked For Abetting Teen’s Suicide After Father Claimed The Institute Was...

Kota: Coaching Centre Booked For Abetting Teen’s Suicide After Father Claimed The Institute Was...