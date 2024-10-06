 Delhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!

Delhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!

For the Delhi General of Home Guards written computer-based exam, candidates must make sure to carry their admit card, report on time, follow all disciplinary guidelines, and more.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Directorate General of Home Guards, Delhi written exam is set to be conducted today, October 6, 2024.

Exam Details 

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based testing format, and will be administered for a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes. Candidates must note that the question paper will be 80 marks containing multiple choice type questions, according to the official notification.

Read Also
UPSC IFS Mains Schedule 2024 Out, Exam To Begin On November 24; Check Here
article-image

Exam Day Tips/General Guidelines

FPJ Shorts
DRDO Invites Applications for Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow Positions
DRDO Invites Applications for Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow Positions
Premier League Matchday 7 Highlights: Liverpool Tops Table After Win Over Crystal Palace, Manchester City & Arsenal Register Comeback Win
Premier League Matchday 7 Highlights: Liverpool Tops Table After Win Over Crystal Palace, Manchester City & Arsenal Register Comeback Win
Maharashtra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls For Lifting 50% Reservation Cap, Promises Caste Census
Maharashtra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls For Lifting 50% Reservation Cap, Promises Caste Census
'Truly Annoying Me': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt-Vasan Bala's Jigra Casting Controversy, Urges To Avoid 'Clickbait Assumptions'
'Truly Annoying Me': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt-Vasan Bala's Jigra Casting Controversy, Urges To Avoid 'Clickbait Assumptions'

1. Pre-planning: A candidate should  revise well in advance so that they are adequately prepared before the exam and feel confident on the exam day. 

2. Good Sleep: A candidate needs to have a good sleep of at least 7-8 hours at night before the examination and so will be well refreshed.

3. Reporting early: Report to the place of examination with enough time (at least one-half an hour) before the examination begins.

4. Take whatever one needs: Those are the things like a pen, pencil, a calculator, or any other thing that might be needed.

5. Read instructions carefully: Take your time to know what kind of format the test might be in, how much time is available, and even the type of instructions .

6. Manage your time well: Particularly, give each question or section some specific time for its completion and stick by it.

7. Check once: Candidates must make sure to double-check their work before submitting it.

8. Stay hydrated: Candidates should carry a water bottle (if it is permitted) and stay hydrated throughout the exam

Read Also
Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here
article-image

The admit cards for the above mentioned exam were made available in the official website at dghgenrollment.in.

Steps To Download Admit Card

1. Go to the official website

2. Look for the admit card link

3. Click to open it

4. Now, enter the required credentials to proceed

5. Your admit card will open on your screen

6. Go through the details and save a soft copy of the document

7. Take a printout to use on examination day

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DRDO Invites Applications for Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow Positions

DRDO Invites Applications for Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow Positions

UGC NET June Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check All Details

UGC NET June Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check All Details

MP Education Updates: State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8...

MP Education Updates: State Education Centre Releases Marks Distribution Scheme For Class 5, 8...

IIM Indore Organises HR Conclave: Exploring HR As Strategic Biz Partner & Accessibility In Higher...

IIM Indore Organises HR Conclave: Exploring HR As Strategic Biz Partner & Accessibility In Higher...

Delhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!

Delhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!