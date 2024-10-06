Delhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!

Representative Image

The Directorate General of Home Guards, Delhi written exam is set to be conducted today, October 6, 2024.

Exam Details

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based testing format, and will be administered for a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes. Candidates must note that the question paper will be 80 marks containing multiple choice type questions, according to the official notification.

Exam Day Tips/General Guidelines

1. Pre-planning: A candidate should revise well in advance so that they are adequately prepared before the exam and feel confident on the exam day.

2. Good Sleep: A candidate needs to have a good sleep of at least 7-8 hours at night before the examination and so will be well refreshed.

3. Reporting early: Report to the place of examination with enough time (at least one-half an hour) before the examination begins.

4. Take whatever one needs: Those are the things like a pen, pencil, a calculator, or any other thing that might be needed.

5. Read instructions carefully: Take your time to know what kind of format the test might be in, how much time is available, and even the type of instructions .

6. Manage your time well: Particularly, give each question or section some specific time for its completion and stick by it.

7. Check once: Candidates must make sure to double-check their work before submitting it.

8. Stay hydrated: Candidates should carry a water bottle (if it is permitted) and stay hydrated throughout the exam

The admit cards for the above mentioned exam were made available in the official website at dghgenrollment.in.

Steps To Download Admit Card

1. Go to the official website

2. Look for the admit card link

3. Click to open it

4. Now, enter the required credentials to proceed

5. Your admit card will open on your screen

6. Go through the details and save a soft copy of the document

7. Take a printout to use on examination day