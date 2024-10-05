 UPSC IFS Mains Schedule 2024 Out, Exam To Begin On November 24; Check Here
UPSC IFS Mains Schedule 2024 Out, Exam To Begin On November 24; Check Here

The IFS Mains exam is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 1, 2024, according to the official notification.

Updated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2024 | Official Website

The examination schedule for the Indian Forest Service (UPSC IFS) Main Exam 2024 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who meet the requirements can visit the official website, upsc.gov.in, to view the exam schedule.

The IFS Mains exam is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 1, 2024, according to the official notification. Those who pass the UPSC IFS preliminary exam will be able to take the Main Exam, which is administered in two shifts: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the afternoon and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the evening.

How to check?

-Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website.
-Navigate to the What's New tab on the homepage.
-To view the examination schedule for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination in 2024, click the link.
-Verify the exam schedule.
-The exam schedule can be downloaded and printed for future use.

Check the time table below:

UPSC IFS Mains Schedule 2024 Out, Exam To Begin On November 24; Check Here
UPSC IFS Mains Schedule 2024 Out, Exam To Begin On November 24; Check Here
The IFS Preliminary Exam 2024 was administered by the UPSC on June 16; the results were made public on July 1. By September 5, candidates have to turn in their DAF.

