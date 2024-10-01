UPSC CAPF 2024 Reserve List OUT, Check Full List Of Recommended Candidates Here

UPSC CAPF 2024 | Representative Image

The Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants (UPSC CAPF ACs 2023) reserve list has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which has recommended 46 applicants in response to the Ministry of Home Affairs' request. The UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, has the UPSC CAPF reserve list available for viewing. In the notification, the commission has made their roll numbers public.

Of the 46 individuals who have been suggested, 16 are within the general category, 8 are EWS, 18 are OBC, 2 are SC, and 2 are ST. According to the commission, one position has been held aside due to a subjudice category before the Delhi High Court.



Ten candidates have temporary candidatures.

How to download PDF?

-Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

-Open the 'UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list' link.

-You will be redirected to a PDF with the names and roll numbers of the chosen applicants.

-Verify your name and roll number, then store it for later use.

Direct Link To PDF - HERE

List of candidates:



NAMAN SINGH

PRAKHAR JOSHI

SHOBHIT PANDEY

RITIK BRAGTA

MANISH KUMAR

KAPASE DNYANESHWAR AVINASH

RAVI SHANKAR S

SHAHEL TRIPATHI

RAVINDER SINGH RANA

AMIT KUMAR

POOJA KOURAV

UTKARSH SINGH

RAHUL CHAUHAN

DHEERAJ SINGH MADNAWAT

HARSH SINGH BHADOURIA

GHADGE SHUBHAM SANJAY

KINEKAR AKSHAY DIWAKARRAO

RAHUL R

AKSHAT JAISWAL

SHAILESH YADAV

PRINCE KUMAR SINGH

DEEPAK PRASAD

ABHINANDAN SINGH YADAV

VEERENDRA SINGH YADAV

TATE NILESH RAMCHANDRA

BASAVARAJ JAWALI

VASANT UTTAM

ASHISH KUMAR VERMA

RASHID NASEEM

RAJESH YADAV

RISHABH KUMAR

HARSH YADAV

ANAND KUMAR

VIBHOR SINGH

SANTOSH KUMAR

ASHWIN OHLYAN

BHUPENDRA CHILWAL

NAVEEN KUMAR

YASH NANDAN SINGH

PRASHANT PANDEY

JYOTIRMAYA

SAJAN

VISHNU KUMAR PANDEY

ADARSH PATHAK

MANISH KUMAR MEENA

VIPUL SATTAVAN

On July 5, the CAPF ACs 2023 results were announced. A total of 312 individuals were suggested in the order of merit for recruitment.