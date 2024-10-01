UPSC CAPF 2024 Reserve List OUT, Check Full List Of Recommended Candidates Here

The Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants (UPSC CAPF ACs 2023) reserve list has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which has recommended 46 applicants in response to the Ministry of Home Affairs' request. The UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, has the UPSC CAPF reserve list available for viewing. In the notification, the commission has made their roll numbers public.
Of the 46 individuals who have been suggested, 16 are within the general category, 8 are EWS, 18 are OBC, 2 are SC, and 2 are ST. According to the commission, one position has been held aside due to a subjudice category before the Delhi High Court.
Ten candidates have temporary candidatures.
How to download PDF?
-Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.
-Open the 'UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list' link.
-You will be redirected to a PDF with the names and roll numbers of the chosen applicants.
-Verify your name and roll number, then store it for later use.
Direct Link To PDF - HERE
List of candidates:
NAMAN SINGH
PRAKHAR JOSHI
SHOBHIT PANDEY
RITIK BRAGTA
MANISH KUMAR
KAPASE DNYANESHWAR AVINASH
RAVI SHANKAR S
SHAHEL TRIPATHI
RAVINDER SINGH RANA
AMIT KUMAR
POOJA KOURAV
UTKARSH SINGH
RAHUL CHAUHAN
DHEERAJ SINGH MADNAWAT
HARSH SINGH BHADOURIA
GHADGE SHUBHAM SANJAY
KINEKAR AKSHAY DIWAKARRAO
RAHUL R
AKSHAT JAISWAL
SHAILESH YADAV
PRINCE KUMAR SINGH
DEEPAK PRASAD
ABHINANDAN SINGH YADAV
VEERENDRA SINGH YADAV
TATE NILESH RAMCHANDRA
BASAVARAJ JAWALI
VASANT UTTAM
ASHISH KUMAR VERMA
RASHID NASEEM
RAJESH YADAV
RISHABH KUMAR
HARSH YADAV
ANAND KUMAR
VIBHOR SINGH
SANTOSH KUMAR
ASHWIN OHLYAN
BHUPENDRA CHILWAL
NAVEEN KUMAR
YASH NANDAN SINGH
PRASHANT PANDEY
JYOTIRMAYA
SAJAN
VISHNU KUMAR PANDEY
ADARSH PATHAK
MANISH KUMAR MEENA
VIPUL SATTAVAN
On July 5, the CAPF ACs 2023 results were announced. A total of 312 individuals were suggested in the order of merit for recruitment.