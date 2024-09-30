UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 Concludes; What's Next For Candidates?

Representative image | File

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 has officially concluded today, September 29, 2024. The final exams were conducted in two shifts: the morning session from 9 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Candidates who successfully cleared the preliminary examination were eligible to take the mains, which started on September 20 and ran until today.

What’s Next?

Following the results, candidates will be shortlisted based on the minimum qualifying marks of the Civil Services (Main) Examination. The commission will publish a list of candidates eligible for the Interview/Personality Test.

During the interview, candidates will be assessed by a board that will review their career records and ask questions on matters of general interest. The purpose of the Interview/Personality Test is to evaluate the candidate’s suitability for a public service career through competent and unbiased observation. This assessment will focus on both intellectual qualities and social traits, including mental alertness, critical thinking, logical reasoning, judgment, and interest in current affairs.

The commission clarified that the Interview/Personality Test is not intended to assess specialized or general knowledge already tested in the written exams. Candidates are expected to demonstrate an intelligent interest not only in their academic subjects but also in current events both nationally and internationally, as well as emerging ideas and discoveries relevant to well-educated youth.