Delhi: UPSC Aspirant Goes Missing For 10 Days, Body Found In Bushes Near Coaching Institute

Delhi: The body of a 21-year-old UPSC aspirant was found in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. According to reports, the deceased was preparing for UPSC Mains exam from a coaching institute. No suicide note has been found by the police so far.

The deceased, Deepak Kumar Meena went missing since the past ten days and wasn't seen by anyone. He was last seen in the coaching institute's library.

Deepak, who belonged from Balin village in Rajasthan's Dausa district came to Delhi in July to prepare for the Mains exam after he cleared the preliminary exam through online coaching in Jaipur, reported Navbharat Times.

According to Deepak's father, Chandulal Meena, he last spoke to him on September 10 at 8:00 p.m. Navbharat Times reported that Chandulal grew worried after there was no call from Deepak on September 11 and 12. When his family tried to reach on September 13, Deepak's phone was switched off. It was only after that Chandulal along with few villagers came to Delhi to look for his son.

When Chandulal went to Deepak's PG, he was informed by his roommates that he had last come to the PG on September 11, at 11 am. Finally, after all search went in vain, Chandulal reported a missing person's complaint at the Mukherjee Nagar police station on September 14.

Deepak's body was discovered in the bushes on Friday, not far from the institute's library.

Chandulal further blamed the coaching institute for their failure of keeping track on students. According to him, the institute did not have any record of his in and out timings. He further said that the institute should inform the family if a student is missing classes, reported Navbharat Times.