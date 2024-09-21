 NIT Patna Student Dies By Suicide; Probe Underway
The body of the woman, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Representative Image

Patna: A female student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna was found hanging inside her hostel room on the campus located in Bihta on the outskirts of the Bihar capital, police said on Saturday.

The body of the woman, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room. A suicide note was also found at the spot.

“A call was received by the police around 10.15 pm on Friday informing that a female student committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan inside her hostel room. Police reached there and found her body… she was taken to the nearest government hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” a police statement said, without identifying the deceased.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination… the deceased is a resident of Andhra Pradesh… her family members have been informed. A suicide note has also been found at the spot… All scientific evidence is being collected from the spot and further investigation is underway,” the statement said.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known, it added.

As the news of the student’s death spread, a large number of students of the institute gathered outside the campus and raised slogans against the institute’s administration.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

