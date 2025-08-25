ICSI CS June Result 2025: Professional, Executive Exam Results To Be Declared Today At icsi.edu; Here's How To Check

ICSI CS June Result 2025 | Official Website

ICSI CS June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is scheduled to announce the CS Executive and CS Professional June exam results today, August 25. According to the notification, the CS Professional result will be issued at 11 am and the CS Executive result will be announced at 2 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the ICSI CS June Result 2025 at icsi.edu.

For the candidates who are under the Executive Programme (2022 syllabus), ICSI will not be issuing hard copies of the result-cum-marks statement. The marksheets will be issued in digital form only. These can be downloaded from the official website icsi.edu itself, as soon as the results are announced. The students are requested to download and print the e-marksheet for reference purposes, as no physical copy will be sent.

In contrast, those appearing for the Professional Programme will be sent a hard copy of their result-cum-marks statement by post. ICSI will send the document to the candidate's registered address in the profile. In case a student fails to get their marksheet within 30 days of the result announcement, they must get in touch with the institute at exam@icsi.edu, along with all details like their name, roll number, and registration number.

The Company Secretaries (CS) examination, organised by ICSI, is a coveted professional qualification in India. It is designed over three levels: Foundation, Executive, and Professional. These phases are aimed at preparing candidates for the position of Company Secretary, a prominent compliance and legal advisor in corporate organisations.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link “CS Professional Result June 2025” or “CS Executive Result June 2025" on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number and roll number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the ICSI CS June Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the ICSI CS June Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.