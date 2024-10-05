 Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main Exam; Check Updated Time Table Here
In response to pleas from a number of Higher Secondary Schools, worried parents, and local representatives, who voiced worries about the little time allotted for preparation for the Board Examinations, a postponement was approved.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Goa Board HSSC 2025 Exam | Representative Image

The Goa High School Certificate Class 12 board exam has been postponed for 2025 by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The Goa Class 12 board exam 2025 is now slated to start on February 10 due to the JEE Main 2025 session 1 test being held in the final week of January 2025, as per the amended schedule.

Official notice

In an official notice the board said, "it is to inform you that, in view of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 scheduled for the last week of January 2025, the Board has decided to reschedule the HSSC Board Examinations. The examinations, originally set to commence on February 1, 2025, will now begin on February 10, 2025."

It further specified the reason for postponement and added, "This decision has been taken to accommodate requests from several Higher Secondary Schools, concerned parents, and local representatives, who raised concerns regarding the limited preparation time available for the Board Examinations. The Board has carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams."

It added that the rescheduled date will ensure that JEE aspirants have ample time to focus on both their entrance and Board exams.

The Board also asked the circular to be prominently displayed on the notice board for the information of all concerned.

Check the time table here:

The original plan was for Class 12 students to take the Goa Board HSSC board test on February 1st, 2025.

