CUET UG 2024 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines, Exam Schedule And More!

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 is all set to commence on May 15, 2024.

The NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2024 in hybrid mode (CBT and pen & paper) for about 13.48 lakh candidates at various examination centers located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. Approximately 250 universities worldwide will use the CUET 2024 score to shortlist candidates for admissions to first-year degree courses.

There are 63 test papers being offered in the CUET UG 2024. The duration of the test will be 45 minutes, excluding several subjects. Subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science and Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, and General Test will have an exam duration of 60 minutes.

To ensure that candidates from all backgrounds have an equal opportunity to perform their best, the NTA has decided to conduct the test papers that have been chosen by the majority of candidates in the pen-and-paper mode.

Exam Schedule

Candidates can find the CUET UG 2024 exam schedule for the CBT and pen-to-paper exams below.

Exam schedule for Pen & paper (offline) mode | NTA notification

Exam schedule for CBT mode. | NTA notification

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to reach the examination venue 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Candidates must carry identity proof with them. A transparent water bottle can also be carried by the candidates.

It is important for the candidates to make sure that they do not carry any smart watches, mobile phones, earphones or other electronic gadgets inside the examination hall.

During the exam, candidates must not get up from their seats until instructions from the invigilator are given. It is mandatory to maintain silence during the exam.

To appear for the above-mentioned exam, it is mandatory for a candidate to have a valid admit card. In any case, if a candidate does not have an admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the exam. Candidates eligible to appear for the said exam can download it from the NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

How To Download Admit Card?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Go through the details.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Additional Details

This year, two new subjects, namely Tourism and Fashion Studies, have been added to the list of subjects offered in the CUET UG 2024. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA’s official website for all the latest updates and detailed information related to the CUET UG 2024 exam.

The National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges since the year 2022.