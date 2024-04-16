Primary School Teaching Rules Updated, NTA Conducts NCET 2024 For ITEP Candidates

Representative Image |

After a landmark Supreme Court decision, the qualifications for teaching positions in elementary schools have changed dramatically. According to the current ruling, teachers who hold a B.Ed. are no longer qualified to work in these schools.

This development is in line with the National Council for Teacher Education's (NCTE) 2020 National Education Policy and the introduction of the Integrated Teachers Education Program (ITEP). NTA will be in charge of organizing the computer-based entrance exam for NCET 2024, which will be held in 178 cities across the nation (CBT).

Interested candidates can apply to be considered for enrollment in the ITEP course through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024.

Students who have finished their 12th grade may apply to this program. As of right now, interested applicants can register for the exam via the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website, NTA.ac.in, through April 30. From May 2 to May 5, application form corrections will be accepted.

In addition to English, the question paper will be offered in a number of regional languages, such as Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Assamese, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The individual discipline and the school-specific stage are the two main parts of ITEP. The four-year ITEP program seeks to provide complete training for elementary educators.

With ITEP, you can earn a B.Ed. equivalent degree in four years instead of the conventional three years for graduation and two years for the B.Ed. Additionally, finishing ITEP makes one eligible for primary teaching certification.

The second week of May will see the distribution of the exam city slip, and the entrance exam is set for June 12.

Those who are interested are advised to visit the official websites at ncet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in for detailed details regarding eligibility, exam pattern, selection process, and other inquiries.