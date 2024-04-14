NTA GAT-B, BET 2024 Exam City Details Revealed; Follow These Steps To Access Yours

Representative image. |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city information slips for the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024 and the Graduate Aptitude Test—Biotechnology (GAT-B). Eligible students can obtain the exam slips for both tests at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/, where they can also check the details of the exam city that has been allotted to them.



The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Read Also NTA Issues Clarification, Says No Impact Of Voting On Exams

Steps To Download The Exam City Information Slips

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials.

Step 5: Go through the slip thoroughly and check all the details.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

"Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for GAT-B & BET 2024. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination center will be located to facilitate the candidates. The admit card for GAT-B & BET 2024 shall be issued later," read the official notification.

Candidates must have a valid admit card on the day of the exam. Applicants will not be permitted to take the exam if their admit card is invalid. The admit cards for the aforementioned exam should be available soon.

The official notification also states that candidates can email dbt@nta.ac.in or call the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 if they are having trouble downloading or verifying the exam city information slip for GAT-B & BET 2024.

It is recommended that candidates stay updated on NTA's latest developments by regularly checking out their official websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://dbt.ntaonline.in.