NTA Issues Clarification, Says No Impact Of Voting On Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified that students who vote in the general elections and have their fingers inked will not be barred from entering exam rooms. Their ability to sit for any NTA-conducted exams, including JEE Main and NEET, will not be impacted by their vote. This announcement was made in response to social media posts that suggested voting would have an impact on students' ability to sit for exams. The NTA claims the messages are fraudulent, but it has not released a notice to that effect.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received reports that there are social media messages stating that people who vote in the Lok Sabha general elections and have their fingers inked will not be allowed to enter the examination halls for the exams administered by the NTA. This is stated in the official notice released by the agency.

"The aforementioned messages lack any foundation, and NTA has not released any directives or guidelines of this kind. We kindly ask students to exercise their right to vote and disregard such rumours. Voting has no bearing on their ability to sit for tests," read the official notice. The notice also stated that the candidates should concentrate on their studies and get ready for the upcoming exams.