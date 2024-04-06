NTA To Soon Release NIFT Entrance Exam Stage II Admit Card, Here's How To Download It! | Representative Image

The city notification slip for the Stage II NIFT Entrance Exam has been made available by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who passed the Stage I NIFT Entrance Exam, which was conducted at multiple locations across the nation, are eligible to download it.

The exam is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at various locations across the nation. The exam admit card will be made available shortly on the NTA's official website.

Candidates will be able to download and print their admit card from the official website once it is made available for download.

Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

Step 2: Select "Candidate Activity" from the tab.

Step 3: Select the "Stage 2 Admit Card" link.

Step 4: Type in your login information.

Step 5: Download the admit card, then print it out.

The city intimation slip can currently be downloaded from the NTA's official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, by candidates who passed Stage I of the exam.

The city notification slip and the exam schedule are also available on the NTA's official website.

Exam schedule

On the designated date, candidates applying for the B.Des. (Regular) program will undergo a Situation Test from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. For those applying to the B.Des (Artisan) program, a Studio Test will be conducted during the same time frame, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Following the morning sessions, Personal Interviews for both B.Des (Artisan) and B.Des (NLEA) applicants will commence at 2:00 PM.

Similarly, candidates applying for the B.Des (NLEA) program will also undertake a Studio Test from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon, followed by their Personal Interview starting at 2:00 PM. Additionally, candidates interested in the B.F.Tech (NLEA) program will participate in a Technical Ability Test from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by their personal interview session starting at 2:00 PM onwards.