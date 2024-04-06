NTA Releases CUET PG Answer Key 2024 At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 answer key available today. The provisional answer key for the CUET PG exam can be downloaded by candidates who took the test from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Exam Details:

CUET PG exam was conducted from March 11 to March 28 in computer-based mode.

Time: Shift 1 - 9 am to 10:45 am, Shift 2 - 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, Shift 3 - 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm

It was held across 572 centers in 262 cities, including nine international locations.

Challenging the Answer Key:

Candidates can challenge the answer key through the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Each challenge will incur a fee of Rs 200 per question.

Challenges must be submitted within the specified timeframe. The last date to raise objections is April 7.

Using the Answer Key:

Candidates can use the answer key to calculate their probable scores. It's essential to understand the marking scheme:

Four marks are awarded for each correct response.

One mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.

Unanswered questions receive no marks.

If a question is excluded due to technical errors, all candidates receive full marks.

How to raise objections:

Visit pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Log in to your account and find the designated link.

Cross-check the provisional answer key.

To challenge, select the answer in question and upload substantial documents.

Complete the process by submitting the fee and downloading the receipt for future reference.

The 2024 CUET PG result date will shortly be revealed. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates.