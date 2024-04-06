CUET UG 2024 Correction Window Opens Today At exams.nta.ac.in

Unsplash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the online registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 today, April 5, at precisely 9.50 pm. Candidates can do the correction on the NTA official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Important Date and Time:

Application Submission Deadline: April 5, 9.50 pm

Payment Deadline: April 5, 11.50 pm

Application Correction Window: April 6 to April 7

Exam Dates: May 15 to May 31

Exam Shifts: 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm, and 4 pm to 5.30 pm

Eligibility Criteria:

Open to students who have completed class 12 or will appear this year.

How to apply for CUET UG 2024:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Find the CUET 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Complete the required information on the new page.

Submit the application and pay the registration fee.

Keep a copy of the submitted application for records.

CUET UG 2024 Exam Details:

Mode: Computer-based testing (CBT)

Scores Used By: Approximately 250 universities

Language Selection: At least one language required

Subject Selection: Up to six subjects allowed

Exam Format: NTA to decide between CBT and pen-and-paper based on various factors.

The CUET UG 2024 serves as a gateway to a first-year degree courses offered by universities. It is emphasised to prospective students that in order to guarantee their eligibility for this exam, they must finish their applications and payments before to the deadline.