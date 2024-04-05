CUET UG Registration To End Today, Last Chance To Apply! | IStock images

At 9:50 p.m. today, the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) registration window will shut. The completed CUET UG application form 2024 must be submitted by students who meet the eligibility requirements via the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

The registration fee is still accepted through today at 11:50 p.m. To be eligible for the exam, candidates must make sure the payment is made by the deadline. Following the application procedure, candidates will have an opportunity to edit their CUET form 2024 with the NTA, if necessary.

The deadline for online submissions was March 26th, prior to the initial extension. The deadline for CUET-(UG) 2024 was later extended until March 31, and it has now been extended by an additional five days.

Read Also NTA To Release CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Soon

The computer-based test (CBT) version of the CUET UG 2024 exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 15 to May 31. There will be 380 cities where candidates will present, including 26 cities outside of India.

Exam Pattern



Candidates may select up to six disciplines, with at least one language required. The NTA will decide whether to conduct a pen and paper exam or a CBT after taking into account a number of enrolled candidates for a specific subject and their preference for an exam centre, among other considerations. Exam cities can be submitted by students in any order they want.

How to apply?



1) Go to the registration page for new candidates.



2) To obtain your login credentials, register.



3) Register and complete the application.



4) Please upload the necessary files and pay the application cost.



5) Fill out the form and save the page of confirmation.

Correction facility to start tomorrow



Candidates can visit the CUET UG correction facility 2024 on April 6–7. Students can use their school ID or any other legitimate government-issued photo ID for verification, according to latest information from the NTA.

