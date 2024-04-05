 CUET UG Registration To End Today, Last Chance To Apply!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET UG Registration To End Today, Last Chance To Apply!

CUET UG Registration To End Today, Last Chance To Apply!

The deadline for online submissions was March 26th, prior to the initial extension.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
CUET UG Registration To End Today, Last Chance To Apply! | IStock images

At 9:50 p.m. today, the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) registration window will shut. The completed CUET UG application form 2024 must be submitted by students who meet the eligibility requirements via the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

The registration fee is still accepted through today at 11:50 p.m. To be eligible for the exam, candidates must make sure the payment is made by the deadline. Following the application procedure, candidates will have an opportunity to edit their CUET form 2024 with the NTA, if necessary.

The deadline for online submissions was March 26th, prior to the initial extension. The deadline for CUET-(UG) 2024 was later extended until March 31, and it has now been extended by an additional five days.

Read Also
NTA To Release CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Soon
article-image

The computer-based test (CBT) version of the CUET UG 2024 exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 15 to May 31. There will be 380 cities where candidates will present, including 26 cities outside of India.

Exam Pattern

Candidates may select up to six disciplines, with at least one language required. The NTA will decide whether to conduct a pen and paper exam or a CBT after taking into account a number of enrolled candidates for a specific subject and their preference for an exam centre, among other considerations. Exam cities can be submitted by students in any order they want.

How to apply?

1) Go to the registration page for new candidates.

2) To obtain your login credentials, register.

3) Register and complete the application.

4) Please upload the necessary files and pay the application cost.

5) Fill out the form and save the page of confirmation.

Correction facility to start tomorrow

Candidates can visit the CUET UG correction facility 2024 on April 6–7. Students can use their school ID or any other legitimate government-issued photo ID for verification, according to latest information from the NTA.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Class 12, 11 Syllabus Revised By CISCE ISC, Direct Link Inside

Class 12, 11 Syllabus Revised By CISCE ISC, Direct Link Inside

CUET UG Registration To End Today, Last Chance To Apply!

CUET UG Registration To End Today, Last Chance To Apply!

IIT Placement Woes: Top Campuses Have Higher Unplaced Students, Alumni Group Claims

IIT Placement Woes: Top Campuses Have Higher Unplaced Students, Alumni Group Claims

CBSE Brings Changes In Exam Format For Classes 11 And 12 To Foster Critical Thinking And Practical...

CBSE Brings Changes In Exam Format For Classes 11 And 12 To Foster Critical Thinking And Practical...

Assam Minister Promises Financial Aid For Girls' Education After Class 12

Assam Minister Promises Financial Aid For Girls' Education After Class 12