NTA To Release CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Soon

The answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the near future. As per the CUET Information bulletin, the window to raise objections regarding the CUET PG 2024 answer key will be available from April 2, 2024.

The answer key for CUET might also be published on the same day, but the NTA has not confirmed this yet. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 for each question they challenge, and only challenges submitted within the given time period through the provided link will be taken into account.

The official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, will provide candidates with the opportunity to download the answer key for CUET PG 2024. The provisional answer key for CUET PG 2024 is expected to be available for a duration of two to three days.

Exam Date and Time:

Exam Date: From March 11 to March 28, 2024

Shift 1: 9 am to 10:45 am

Shift 2: 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm

Shift 3: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Exam Centre:

The examination took place in a total of 572 centers situated in 262 cities, which included 9 cities outside of India: Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar.

More than 460,000 people participated in the CUET PG exam administered by NTA this year. The objective of this examination was to gain admission into postgraduate programs provided by 190 universities. According to NTA's data, the MBA program received the most applications, followed by LLB and computer science.